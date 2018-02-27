Fashion mogul Giorgio Armani slams Gucci’s Milan show for going overboard with props

Veteran designer Giorgio Armani has slammed luxury fashion brand Gucci for going ‘overboard’ with their latest runway collection.

Armani, 83, hit out at the fashion house for their controversial Milan Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2018 presentation last week, which saw models walking the runway holding realistic-looking dragons and replicas of their own heads, reports femalefirst.co.uk. “He insisted that it’s important not to go “overboard” with staging, but to let the clothes do the talking,” he told WWD magazine.

Though he didn’t mention the brand, or creative director Alessandro Michele, by name, he told WWD: “No, I don’t want to be a part of this. Fashion can’t be a means to have the media talk about you. We have to move and excite but without going overboard - it’s too easy. I have never wanted to trick consumers, and what I show on the runway is what customers can find in stores.”

