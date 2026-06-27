Meet 19-year-old Indian model and engineering student from Mumbai who walked the ramp at Dior's Paris fashion show

In a June 26 interview with The Nod Mag, Yug reflected on his whirlwind transformation from a student at Dwarkadas J Sanghvi College of Engineering to a high-fashion model walking for one of the world's most prestigious luxury houses. Alongside fellow model Aryan Prakash, Yug stands out as one of the few male Indian models ever selected to walk the runway for the French brand.

Making a college summer break truly count takes on a whole new meaning for Yug Sanjay Devalia. The 19-year-old mechanical engineering student from Borivali, Mumbai, has just made history by making his international runway debut at the Dior Menswear Spring/Summer 2027 show in Paris. Also read | India to Italy, the desi models that took Milan Fashion Week 2026 by storm

'I've always been more artistic than academic' For Yug, the journey into the upper echelons of global fashion began only recently. While he is prepared to enter his third year of mechanical engineering upon returning to India, his passions have always leaned toward the creative arts.

He said, “To be one of the first Indian male models to walk for Dior menswear feels like a piece of history... I've always been more artistic than academic. Even in school I was always sketching, drawing I would see images on my phone from websites like Amazon or Flipkart, the catalogues, and think: what if I wanted to be one of those faces?”

Yug’s big break came down to perfect timing and a helpful cousin, who happened to be friends with 28Models founder Showin Bishop. Yug shared that when Showin came to Mumbai to scout talent, the cousin passed along his portfolio; a mere fortnight later, the young student was on the Dior runway.

But it wasn't just luck — Yug had put in the groundwork back home, spending a month and a half learning the technicalities of modelling and runway walking from Sahil Singh at Mumbai's Vision Vogue Academy. Also read | Bhavitha Mandava creates history, becomes the first Indian model to be named Chanel house ambassador