2026 wedding style guide: What today’s brides and grooms are choosing for their big day

Weddings in 2026 have transformed since their traditional roots because they now serve as an expression of personal identity. Couples today use fashion as their main self-expressive tool instead of treating it as an itemised checklist. The clothing they choose to wear shows their individual identity because it displays their personal history and daily life practices and demonstrates their core principles. Mukesh Goel, Managing Director, Raymond Shop, Ghaziabad, shared the trend change for brides and grooms.

Wedding style guide for 2026(Pexel)

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1. More choices

Goel highlighted that the modern bride now wants to wear multiple wedding outfits instead of searching for her ideal wedding dress. The majority of women now prefer to build their wardrobes through a method that involves them selecting specific outfits for each occasion. The bride will wear a structured and minimalistic design during the ceremony, which she will replace with experimental and flowing attire for the reception and a relaxed yet fun outfit for the after-party.

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Modern bride now wants to wear multiple wedding outfits instead of searching for her ideal wedding dress. (Pexel)

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{{^usCountry}} People today can achieve a comfortable fashion without sacrificing their need for an extravagant appearance. “Designers now view lightweight materials, breathable fabric designs, and flexible movement capabilities as equally essential to their work as they view embroidery and their artistic design process,” said Goel. Colour shift {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} People today can achieve a comfortable fashion without sacrificing their need for an extravagant appearance. “Designers now view lightweight materials, breathable fabric designs, and flexible movement capabilities as equally essential to their work as they view embroidery and their artistic design process,” said Goel. Colour shift {{/usCountry}}

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“The colour story demonstrates an interesting development because it shows a new direction in its development,” said Goel. The emotional significance of red and ivory colours exists forever, but bridal shops now offer brides softer shades to include in their wedding attire selection. Brides choose powder blue, muted pink, and understated yellow because these create an aesthetic that produces calm, intimate, and refreshingly modern feelings.

Brides choose powder blue, muted pink, and understated yellow. (Pexel)

Thoughtful styling

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Grooms, meanwhile, are stepping into a more expressive space. The classic safe choices are being replaced with thoughtful styling. Tailored fits, layered textures, and unexpected colours are helping grooms craft a presence that feels intentional rather than routine.

Accessories are in trend

Accessories are playing a bigger role, whether it’s a vintage brooch, a personal heirloom, or even custom footwear that adds a quiet edge to the look. The main development which characterises 2026 focuses on achieving equilibrium between different elements of society. Society shows a distinct trend that shifts away from excessive consumption and toward more sophisticated solutions. Both brides and grooms now prefer to select one or two main features that will serve as their primary fashion pieces.

Fusion and experimentation

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Goel highlighted that the fashion world now experiences a major transformation, which establishes fusion fashion as its new essential style. Couples show their cultural identity through their fusion of traditional elements with modern design elements from different cultures. The modern silhouette, which features traditional heritage fabric in innovative designs, allows users to express their cultural background while maintaining respect for their historical roots.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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