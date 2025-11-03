Switch to low heels: The chic, comfortable fashion trend your feet will thank you for

There was a time when beauty meant pain and pain had a pointed toe and a five-inch stiletto. But thankfully, the era of limping stylishly through weddings and office parties is finally over. Fashion has officially fallen in love with comfort, and the comeback queen of the season? Low heels. low heels trend(Pinterest)

Yes, you read that right! Low heels are having a major moment, and this time, it’s not your grandmother’s orthopedic pair. We’re talking kitten mules, block heels, flared sandals, and slingbacks that marry comfort with couture.

The fall of the Stiletto Heel

Stilettos had their reign. They strutted down red carpets, conquered boardrooms, and became a symbol of “power dressing". But somewhere between post-pandemic practicality and the rise of all-day dressing, our feet collectively decided: enough is enough.

Low heels, once seen as “too sensible”, are now the smart girl’s answer to effortless glam. They bring the height without the hurt, the polish without the pinch, and they go from desk to dance floor without requiring a backup pair of flats in your tote bag.

The rise of the Kitten Heel:

The rise of the Kitten Heel:(Pinterest)

The kitten heel has had one of the most stylish comebacks of the decade. Once reserved for Audrey Hepburn-esque elegance, it’s now the go-to for everyone who wants understated chic.

You’ll spot them in sleek slingbacks, metallic mules, and square-toe sandals, all of which pair beautifully with everything from tailored trousers to lehengas. The key is in the proportion: just enough lift to elongate your legs, but still stable enough to actually walk in.

Style tip: Pair pointed-toe kitten heels with straight-cut jeans or midi skirts. It adds a polished finish without screaming “formal.”

Block Heels: The new power pick:

Block Heels: The new power pick:(Pinterest)

For anyone who’s ever regretted wearing pencil-thin heels to a wedding, block heels are your redemption arc. They’re comfortable, balanced, and endlessly versatile. Be it a textured leather pair for work or a sequinned block sandal for a sangeet night, these are the shoes that go the distance.

Block heels also play well with Indian wear, they give you height without sinking into the ground during outdoor functions.

Style tip: Try a nude or metallic block heel with a saree or sharara for understated glam that won’t kill your feet halfway through the night.

The return of the Slingback:

The return of the Slingback:(Pinterest)

The slingback heel is proof that minimalism never really goes out of style. Chic, refined, and a little retro, it’s the perfect blend of sophistication and ease.

For wedding guests, they’re the perfect pairing with cocktail sarees or pre-draped ensembles. For everyday wear, they add just the right amount of elegance to a blazer-and-denim combo.

Style tip: Look for slingbacks with a slightly flared heel or embellished buckle — small details that make them feel modern and festive.

Why fashion loves comfort now

After years of restrictive dressing and towering footwear, we’re collectively choosing ease over ego. Designers have responded, too with collections that prove comfort can still be couture. From Dior’s low-heeled J’Adior pumps to Amina Muaddi’s signature flared heels, the industry’s most stylish names are all leaning (comfortably) into this change.

It’s empowerment that doesn’t require a limp the next morning.

How to style low heels for every occasion:

Low heels may be practical, but they’re far from plain. Here’s how to wear them like a trend insider:

For weddings: Swap stilettos for low block heels with shimmer detailing. They pair beautifully with lehengas and sarees while keeping you dance-ready.

For work: Opt for closed-toe kitten heels or classic slingbacks. Pair them with wide-leg trousers or midi dresses for an instant polish.

For brunch: Strappy low-heeled sandals in pastel shades; they add height, comfort, and that easy-breezy vibe.

For parties: Metallic mules with sculpted heels; festive, photogenic, and surprisingly foot-friendly.

Pro tip: If you’re unsure about heel height, 1.5 to 2 inches is the sweet spot, it gives lift without compromising comfort.

What’s refreshing about the low heel trend is that it doesn’t apologise for being practical. It redefines what feminine power dressing looks like in 2025 confident, grounded, and graceful.

Gone are the days when “sensible shoes” meant boring. Today’s low heels come with square toes, jewel embellishments, sculptural shapes, and luxurious materials, proof that comfort and style can happily co-exist.

Similar stories for you:

The burgundy edit: The colour that’s defining fall season fashion trends this year

How to brave the cold in style: The ultimate cosy winter accessory guide

Lace isn’t just for lingerie: 6 fresh ways to wear it this fall season

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.