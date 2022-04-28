4 fashion tips on bridal nawabi gharara to look elegant for your summer wedding

A traditional Lucknowi outfit designed to enhance the beauty of the bride, ghararas come with the fashion perks of being worn by any lady, irrespective of their body shape - whether they are petite or curvy as the ensemble can be styled as per your liking and even modern customizations of sarees and suits. A gharara ropes in the charm of the bygone era, making us fall in head-over-heels in love with the ethnic wear and encouraging us to move over regular ethnic wear while elevating our Indian style wardrobe this wedding season with a sultry spin.

Currently in trend for their edgy traditionalism and a modern contemporary feel, gharara was traditionally worn by women in the Indian subcontinent and is now a viral fashion fad in Pakistan and the Hindi Belt of modern-day India. They are a pair of trousers that are narrow and straight at the waist to the knees and heavily flared or wide-legged from below the knees and up to the toes with a thick lace hiding the joint where the cloth is gathered or ruched up to form the flare of the pants.

Aaliya Deeba, Founder of Ideebs London, spilled the beans on 4 essential fashion options when it comes to picking a bridal gharara as your wedding outfit. These include:

1. Heavily embellished traditional gharara - Gharara is new style statement that one must have in wardrobe. This gharara is heavily embellished with zardosi, pearls, sequin and stones. Gharara with heavy embroidered straight kurti is taking its elite position and getting clear attention in being the essential piece of a bride's main day. The authentic dupatta is just a cherry on a cake. This style gives you the perfect royal bridal look. Gharara with with a little tail in the back gives you a princess feeling on your big day and is perfect for your traditional occasion.

2. Gharara with long kurti - It is very trendy these days and women have started donning floor length or chatpati garara when attending wedding rituals and special occasion. Gharara paired with a long kurti gives you the royal bridal look if carrying a ghunghat or drape with it. This look is a statement look that you can opt for any of your special occasions. The ghunghat drape can be styled in many ways as it's comfortable and you can play with the drape according to your imagination but comfy enough for a wedding in summer.

3. Bridal nawabi gharara - The bridal Nawabi gharara uses antique embroidery or chata patti embroidered gharara. This bridal nawab suit is designed in such way where the design is crafted on the front, on the back as well as on sleeves. This suit is designed with a V-neckline and is intricately detailed with antique and chata patti design, giving it the perfect bridal outfit vibes. This gharara suit is one of the most favourable suit when it comes to occasions like mehendi, sangeet or even the main wedding day.

4. Gharara with jacket - Modern gharara has a tight tunic in comparison to conventional ones and plated more below the knee with the joint. A gharara styled with a jacket gives you a complete model look. Simultaneously, the embroidery on jacket and gharara gives you that reach royal look which you can comfortable carry on all traditional occasions. It slightly takes a western effect and the look makes you feel elegant and so chic. Gharara and kurti in this style are embellished with a lot of zardaosi, thread, pearl, sequin and stones work.