The monsoon season brings relief from the scorching heat but it also brings its own set of challenges for our skin as the increased humidity and moisture in the air can make the skin prone to breakouts, dullness and infections. However, with the right skincare routine, one can achieve a glowing and shiny complexion even during the rainy season.

4 monsoon skincare tips to get glowing and shiny skin (Photo by KoolShooters on Pexels)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Rhythm Vats Bhardwaj, Co-Founder of Riyo Herbs, suggested 4 essential monsoon skincare tips that will help you in your skin goals to maintain healthy and radiant skin -

Cleanse and Tone Regularly: During the monsoon, the skin is exposed to excess moisture, which can lead to clogged pores and breakouts. To combat this, it is crucial to cleanse the skin thoroughly to remove dirt, sweat and excess oil. Opt for a gentle cleanser that suits the skin type and use it twice a day. Additionally, one can follow up with a toner to remove any remaining impurities and restore the pH balance of the skin. A well-cleansed and toned face provides the perfect canvas for healthy and glowing skin. Hydrate and Moisturize: Although the weather is relatively humid during the monsoon, it doesn't mean that the skin doesn't require hydration. The rainwater and humidity can strip away the natural moisture from the skin, leaving it dull and dry. To maintain a glowing complexion, make sure to drink an adequate amount of water throughout the day to keep the body and skin hydrated. Additionally, use a lightweight moisturiser that suits the skin type to lock in the moisture and prevent dryness. Look for non-comedogenic and water-based products to avoid clogging your pores. Exfoliate Regularly: Exfoliation is an essential step in any skincare routine, and it becomes even more crucial during the monsoon. The increased humidity can cause a build-up of dead skin cells, leading to a dull and lacklustre complexion. Exfoliating the skin once or twice a week can help in removing dead skin cells, unclog pores and stimulate cell renewal. Choose a gentle exfoliator that suits the skin type to avoid irritation and damage. Regular exfoliation will reveal fresh and glowing skin, allowing better absorption of skincare products. Sun Protection: Many people tend to overlook sun protection during the monsoon season, assuming that the clouds will shield them from harmful UV rays. However, it is essential to remember that UV rays can penetrate through the clouds, leading to skin damage and premature aging. Therefore, applying sunscreen should be an integral part of your monsoon skincare routine. Choose a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher and apply it generously to your face and exposed body parts before stepping out. Reapply every few hours, especially if you get wet in the rain or sweat excessively.

Cleansing, toning, hydrating and protecting the skin from the sun's harmful rays are the key regimen to follow. By following these monsoon skincare tips, one can maintain healthy and radiant skin throughout the rainy season. Embrace these practices and let your skin shine even amidst the gloomy weather.