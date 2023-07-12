5 essential sunglasses every fashion lover needs

In the realm of fashion, accessories hold the power to transform an entire outfit and reflect the essence of personal style. Among these coveted accessories, sunglasses reign supreme as both a practical necessity and a fashion statement. With their ability to shield our eyes from the sun's rays while adding a touch of allure, sunglasses have become an indispensable item for every fashionista's wardrobe. But with countless shapes, styles, and trends to choose from, finding the perfect pair of sunglasses can feel like a daunting task. Fear not, for we have curated a definitive list of must-have sunglasses that will elevate your style to new heights. (Also read: Bollywood style: 6 hottest sunglasses trends set by your favourite celebrities for summer 2023 ) For fashionistas who want to make a statement, having a collection of stylish sunglasses is a must.(Instagram )

Sunglasses every fashionista must have

Varun Agarawal, Founder, of Voyage Eyewear, shared with HT Lifestyle top sunglasses that every fashionista should have in their wardrobe.

1. Classic wayfarers

Timeless and versatile, wayfarer sunglasses are an essential addition to any fashionista's collection. With their iconic design and sleek frames, they suit a variety of face shapes and styles. Whether you prefer a classic black or tortoiseshell frame, Wayfarers add a touch of coolness to any ensemble. Perfect for both casual and formal occasions, these sunglasses have become a staple for fashion influencers.

2. Retro cat-eye sunglasses

For those seeking a touch of vintage glam, cat-eye sunglasses are a must-have. The stylish frames with their upswept corners add a feminine and chic vibe to any look. Whether you choose a bold and oversized pair or a more subtle and refined design, cat-eye sunglasses instantly elevate your style. Ideal for achieving a glamorous and sophisticated look, they are perfect for fashionistas who love to make a statement.

3. Trendy round frames

Round sunglasses are the go-to choice for fashionistas embracing a bohemian and free-spirited aesthetic. Inspired by iconic figures like John Lennon, these frames bring a retro vibe to any outfit. Whether you opt for classic tortoiseshell or experiment with unique colours and patterns, round sunglasses add a touch of individuality and charm. They are perfect for creating a laid-back and effortlessly cool look.

4. Oversized square frames

To make a bold and confident statement, every fashionista needs a pair of oversized square sunglasses. These frames exude a sense of power and instantly transform any outfit. Whether you choose a classic black or opt for vibrant colours, oversized square frames are versatile and complement a variety of face shapes. They are perfect for adding a touch of drama and elegance, making them a staple for fashion-forward individuals.

Sunglasses are more than just eye protection; they are a fashion statement. Every fashionista should curate a collection of stylish sunglasses that complement their personal style. From classic Wayfarers to retro cat-eye frames, trendy round sunglasses to oversized square frames, these must-have styles will ensure you are always on-trend and ready to rock any outfit with confidence.

