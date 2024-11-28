54-year-old Australian model shows 'you are never too old' to wear a bikini; shares then-and-now pics

An Australian model has captured the internet's attention with her then-and-now pictures in a bikini. Luisa, who is 54 years old and advocates for age visibility and representation in the beauty space, shared a photo of herself wearing a bikini in her 30s and 50s, showing the world that you are never too old to wear a bikini. And looked as gorgeous as she did almost 20 years ago. A 54-year-old model shares her then-and-now pictures in a bikini.

Age is just a number!

Luisa posted the collage of her swimwear pictures with the caption, “My first swimwear campaign around 20 years ago and my latest swimwear campaign.” She stressed that it is important for brands to ‘genuinely “see” women over 40, 50 and 60+’. The first picture is of the 54-year-old model in her 30s, wearing a printed black bikini featuring a halter tube top and low-waist bikini bottoms. She styled the swimwear with a matching black-and-white bracelet, side-parted messy curls, kohl-lined eyes, and minimal glam.

As for the second picture from Luisa's 50s, she wore a purple bikini set featuring a top and high-waisted bottoms. With minimal makeup and hair left loose in a slicked-back style, the Aussie model chose nude pink lips, gold hoops, feathered brows, and glowing bronzed skin to style the swimwear.

How did the internet react?

The internet loved Luisa's post promoting age diversity. They dropped comments appreciating her efforts. One user wrote, “Thank you, Luisa, for all you do to represent beauty at every age and elevate us all.” Another commented, “Your serenity and confidence really shine out in your later pic.” A comment read, “Just stunning…then and now.” Another said, “Look at you! Beautiful inside and out, Luisa.” A fan remarked, “Aged to perfection.”

Embrace the silver

Luisa often shares posts urging people to embrace their old age and accept the changes that come with it. In one post, she shared how her hair has changed from 2018 to 2023. She wrote, “'Change begins at the end of your comfort zone' - Roy T Bennett. A little reminder for anyone considering taking the plunge this year to follow the hashtag #silversisters to connect, inspire and be inspired.”