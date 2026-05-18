8 Stylish kurta sets with dupatta under ₹1,500 for everyday wear and summer outings

A good kurta set used to mean choosing between two extremes: either heavily embroidered occasion-wear you wear twice a year, or basic dailywear that loses shape after two washes. But the under- ₹1,500 category has improved massively recently. Brands are finally understanding that people want affordable ethnicwear that still looks polished, breathable, and versatile enough for real life. Not just festive outfits, but pieces you can wear to work, family lunches, casual outings, small functions, travel days, and repeat constantly without feeling overdressed. Stylish kurta sets with dupatta under ₹1,500 (Pinterest) By Samarpita Yashaswini Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.



She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.



A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.



She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.



Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read more Read less What makes a kurta set look expensive usually isn’t heavy embellishment anymore. It’s fabric choice, colour palette, silhouette, embroidery placement, and how wearable the overall styling feels. Straight cuts, softer prints, subtle embroidery, block prints, and coordinated dupattas are dominating affordable ethnic fashion right now because they look cleaner and more elevated. Kurta sets with dupatta under 1,500

White cotton kurta sets almost always look more expensive than they are because they instantly feel fresh, breathable, and polished. This Amayra set keeps things simple with soft prints and a relaxed straight silhouette that works beautifully for summer. The cotton fabric makes it ideal for long wear hours, especially in Indian heat, while the palazzo pants keep the outfit feeling comfortable rather than overly structured. This is exactly the kind of set that works across multiple situations without needing much styling effort. Style tip: Add silver jhumkas and tan kolhapuris for an effortless daytime ethnic look.

2 . ANNI Designer Pure Cotton Embroidered Kurta Set Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

Rust orange tones are trending heavily in ethnicwear right now because they photograph beautifully while still feeling earthy and wearable. This embroidered cotton set balances festive detailing with practicality especially well. The floral embroidery around the neckline and hem gives the outfit structure without making it feel too occasion-specific. The pure cotton fabric also helps maintain comfort throughout the day, which matters more than elaborate styling once temperatures rise. It feels polished enough for family gatherings while still being practical for repeat wear. Style tip: Pair with soft curls, nude makeup, and gold-toned jewellery for a richer festive look.

Viscose kurta sets tend to drape more fluidly than cotton, which immediately gives them a slightly dressier appearance. This set works especially well if you want something that feels lightweight but still visually elevated. The embroidery remains subtle enough for daytime wear while the silhouette keeps the outfit versatile across officewear, dinners, and smaller festive occasions. What stands out here is how balanced the styling feels overall, not too plain, not overly embellished. Style tip: Pair with pointed flats or kitten heels to sharpen the silhouette slightly.

Printed kurta sets become wardrobe essentials because they’re easy to repeat without looking repetitive. This Klosia set feels especially practical for daily wear thanks to the lighter print detailing and relaxed fit. The coordinated dupatta helps the outfit feel complete without needing heavy accessorising. It’s the kind of set that works for office days, shopping runs, casual lunches, or travel because it looks put-together while remaining comfortable. Straight silhouettes also tend to age better stylistically than trend-heavy cuts. Style tip: Add a cloth tote bag and oxidised studs for an easy everyday ethnic look.

Cotton straight-cut sets continue dominating affordable ethnicwear because they solve the biggest problem in Indian fashion: staying comfortable while still looking polished. This Amayra set leans into softer everyday styling rather than dramatic festivewear, which honestly makes it far more wearable long-term. The palazzo pants also create better airflow and movement during summer months compared to tighter churidar silhouettes. This feels like a reliable “wear repeatedly without thinking too much” kind of outfit. Style tip: White sneakers and a sleek ponytail can make this feel surprisingly contemporary.

Rayon blends work especially well for people who prefer softer drapes and slightly dressier movement in their outfits. This set falls more fluidly compared to structured cotton kurtas, which gives it a more elevated appearance instantly. The solid colour palette also makes styling easier because the outfit can shift between casual and semi-festive depending on jewellery and footwear choices. Style tip: Pair with statement earrings and embroidered juttis for dinner outings or festive lunches.

This set highlights why cotton ethnicwear remains unbeatable during Indian summers. Lightweight fabrics, softer prints, and coordinated styling make outfits feel far more wearable in everyday life than heavily embellished options. The straight silhouette keeps the overall look clean and flattering across different body types, while the dupatta adds enough traditional structure to make the outfit feel complete. This is especially useful for officewear or daytime events where comfort matters just as much as appearance. Style tip: Add block heels and a structured handbag for a polished office-ready outfit.

Block prints are having a major comeback right now because they instantly make outfits feel artisanal and timeless. This Nermosa set captures that relaxed handcrafted aesthetic beautifully. The cotton fabric keeps the outfit breathable, while the print placement adds personality without overwhelming the silhouette visually. It feels rooted in traditional Indianwear while still remaining modern enough for everyday styling. Honestly, block print sets tend to age far better than heavily trend-driven ethnicwear. Style tip: Style with oxidised jewellery, kolhapuris, and a messy bun for an effortless handcrafted vibe. What makes affordable kurta sets look expensive? The biggest difference usually comes down to: breathable fabrics like cotton and viscose

softer colour palettes

cleaner embroidery placement

structured straight silhouettes

coordinated dupattas

subtle prints instead of overcrowded patterns Right now, understated ethnicwear is looking far more premium than overly embellished outfits. Similar stories for you: Tried and Tested: Are Terra Luna’s linen staples worth the hype and the price? Luxe watches at up to 50% off: These designer picks are truly worth it; 8 picks for women Channeling Michael Jackson energy? Recreate these movie-inspired looks without missing a beat

Kurta sets with dupatta under 1,500: FAQs Which fabric is best for affordable kurta sets? Cotton remains the best for breathability and everyday comfort, especially during summer. Are block print kurta sets trending in 2026? Yes, handcrafted and block-print-inspired ethnicwear is seeing a major comeback right now. Which kurta silhouette looks most expensive? Straight-cut kurtas with minimal embroidery and coordinated dupattas usually look the most polished. Are embroidered kurta sets under ₹1,500 worth buying? Yes, especially when the embroidery is subtle and the fabric quality remains breathable.