Friday, Jul 18, 2025
90-year-old grandma ranks ‘worst’ fashion trends: Calls shoulder pads ‘hideous’ gives bullet bra just 1; internet agrees

Akanksha Agnihotri
Published on: Jul 18, 2025 05:08 pm IST

From bullet bras to velour tracksuits, 90-year-old grandma Iris shares her blunt fashion opinions and rates the worst trends she’s ever seen.

Fashion trends may change with every season, but not everyone is impressed by what's considered 'stylish' today. Sharing her decades of wisdom and sharp opinions, a 90-year-old grandma Iris revealed the "worst" fashion trends she's seen over the years in a May 5 post on the Instagram page oldfriendclub. (Also read: 95-year-old grandma's honest dating advice is winning the internet: ‘Be happy on your own, man is just an add-on' )

90-year-old grandma Iris rates fashion trends poorly, calling them hideous. (Instagram/@oldfriendclub)
90-year-old grandma Iris rates fashion trends poorly, calling them hideous. (Instagram/@oldfriendclub)

1. Bullet bra

When host Bailey Greetham Clark asked her to rate it out of 10, grandma looked shocked and replied, "Jeesus!" before giving it a firm 1.

2. Shoulder pads

"I can remember them but…" she said. When the host mentioned that shoulder pads are considered a fashion statement, she cut him off with, "I don't care what it is, it's hideous." Her rating? Another solid 1.

3. Parachute pants

"Oh God," grandma said, making a grimacing face. She didn't hesitate and rated them 0.

4. Leg warmers

When the host asked, "Are they in or not?" grandma quipped, "My husband liked me to show my legs off." She was slightly more forgiving this time and gave leg warmers a 4.

5. Velour tracksuit

The host mentioned, "These are statements and they're back in fashion now, can you believe it?" Grandma simply said, "I don't care, I don't think I'll be going into them." Her verdict? A lukewarm 2.

At the end of the round, when the host asked, "Out of all of them, what would you probably try?" Grandma replied with a laugh, "I would try the thingy around your thingies," referring to the bullet bra.

How internet reacted

Grandma's video quickly caught the attention of users online, racking up thousands of likes and comments. One user wrote, "The bullet bra is lucky to get away with a 1 out of 10!" Another pleaded, "Whaaat, no! Bring shoulder pads back, please." A third user agreed with grandma, saying, "She's on point though, they were all hideous," another commented, "Iris The Savage strikes again!"

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
