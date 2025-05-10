95-year-old grandma's honest dating advice is winning the internet: ‘Be happy on your own, man is just an add-on'

Droniak Merch is a 95-year-old influencer with more than 3.5 million followers on Instagram. Known by the name Grandma Droniak, she often shares funny and sarcastic videos with her Instagram family. In her latest post, the internet-savvy grandma offers dating advice, drawing from her wealth of experience and shares valuable lessons for the younger generation. (Also read: Not your smile or figure, this is what men and women find most attractive in each other ) Check out 95-year-old influencer Droniak's dating advice. (Instagram/@grandma_droniak)

Dating advice from 95-year-old grandma

Droniak captions her post, "Listen up because I've been through it!" In the video, she's seen holding a laptop titled "Dating Advice from a 95-Year-Old." Dressed in a black T-shirt that cheekily reads "I love to make boys cry" and paired with red heart-shaped earrings, she looks absolutely adorable as she dishes out her no-nonsense wisdom. Let's take a look at her top dating tips.

1. Make sure you're hotter

Droniak says, "He can't be hotter than you!" She goes on to explain, "That always causes problems." She encourages everyone to always prioritise themselves and their own allure.

2. Ignore him for few days

According to Droniak, a little distance never hurt anyone. She says, "Ignore him for a few days, and he'll want you more." Adding a dash of sass, she reminds us, "Don't be so needy".

3. Always love yourself more

Her most important piece of advice? "Make sure you always love yourself more." She explains, "Be happy on your own because that's all you truly have. A man is just an add-on." Droniak stresses the importance of self-love, teaching that true happiness comes from within, not from seeking validation from others.

How internet reacted

Grandma Droniak's video garnered over 360K views and received tons of likes and comments. One user wrote, “My grandma gave a similar one: ‘Make sure he’s not too good looking.’” Another said, “Yes—to all of it! Best advice ever!” A third added, “So true! A man is just an add-on. Just be happy on your own. Grandma, you’re the best.” One more commented, “Ladies, listen up. Grandma knows best. Good advice. Always slaying.”