Coastal grandma to Mediterranean minimalism: 7 curtain trends that channel summer vacay energy

Luxury textiles brands rooted in craftsmanship and contemporary elegance are witnessing a beautiful evolution in summer-inspired drapery — from the nostalgic charm of the Coastal Grandma aesthetic to the serene restraint of Mediterranean Minimalism. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Sachin Chauhan, Director at Dialogues by Nirmals, explained, “‘Coastal Grandma’ aesthetic brings a breezy, lived-in sophistication, where sheer curtains in soft hues, adorned with delicate embroidery or handloom textures, create a timeless yet relaxed air.” Interior expert says these 7 summer curtain styles will instantly elevate any room.(Image by Pinterest)

He added, “On the other hand, ‘Mediterranean minimalism’ strips back to essence – with cottons, linens, raw silks and hand- dyed textiles in natural hues taking center stage.” Elaborating on the subject, Sachin Chauhan suggested -

1. Sheer linen layers:

Lightweight, breathable linen in neutral tones like ivory, sand and dove grey adds a soft, airy feel—perfect for letting in summer light while maintaining privacy.

Sheer curtains can completely change the vibe of your room (Pexels)

2. Soft pattern play:

Delicate block prints, botanical motifs, or abstract designs in a muted palette add interest without overpowering the room.

3. Mediterranean neutrals:

Inspired by coastal escapes, curtains in earthy shades like terracotta, light blue, sea foam, chalky white bring warmth and minimalism in equal measure.

4. Handloom and artisanal weaves:

Natural textures like handwoven cotton or linen offer tactile richness. Look for subtle stripes, slubs, or tone-on-tone patterns for understated elegance.

5. Subtle embroidery and borders:

Fine threadwork or a contrast border along the edge of a curtain adds character without overwhelming the space.

Best dining room curtains to elevate home decor: Enhancе the ambiancе and stylе of the room еffortlеssly.(Pexels )

6. Floor-to-ceiling drama:

Long, sweeping curtains create the illusion of height and movement. In soft, flowy fabrics, they become architectural elements that elevate even the simplest room.

7. Ombre effects:

Gradual washes of colours featuring blues or corals capture the dreamy transition in nature, bringing a painterly softness to interiors.

This summer, homes are embracing a relaxed and breezy vibe that feels just like a holiday and one of the key trends is taking your curtain game up a notch as a major player.