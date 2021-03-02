A sparkling summer of 2021 

The conversations about Work-From-Home wardrobe and comfort dressing have eclipsed our last one year and not surprisingly, a section of designers are itching to embark on an edgier and statement sartorial track. Think sequins, rhinestones and chain mails. From Chanel’s gleaming ensembles to Gucci’s Epilogue pieces to metallic concoctions by Amit Aggarwal and Falguni Shane Peacock back home - the emotion of revenge dressing could be easily sensed, Moreover, Balmain’s shine-on dresses, Valentino’s sparkly fringes and Burberry’s glittery goddess numbers conjure a fashion canvas of bold, subversive and powerful glamour. Designer Pria Kataaria Puri observes that there are two types of people - those who love to dress up and others who are like being casual and laidback.

A sparkly kaftan by Pria Kataaria Puri with feather accents (Photo: Instagram/PriaKataariaPuri)

“The ones whose coherent style is casual are going to lounge in tracksuits and T-shirts, messy hair - all in all an I-don’t-give-a-damn look. And the ones who love to dress, will find any excuse to glam up. So you can find the latter lounging in blingy shorts, luxe kaftans and tuxedo jackets, accessorising their glamazon maxis with shine-on hairbands and sexy heels. Nothing is going to stop them from glamming up. During these difficult times one can clearly see what one style really is, for example, for my workouts, I have a full Lululemon wardrobe that I add extra glamour to with my sunglasses and baseball hats and body bags, as I love to dress.

A model in a shine-on look by Olivier Rousteing (Photo: Instagram/Balmain)

Sara Ali Khan rocks a metallic dress by Amit Aggarwal (Photo: Instagram/AmitAggarwalOfficial)

Akshay Tyagi observes that sequins and shine instantly evoke the feeling of being dressed up. “Shiny ensembles tend to sway creating a visual tension .Having said that, sparkle is always a night time thing hence choose light sheen pieces for a day outing. Add a statement jacket or a cool accessory to make an impact,” says Tyagi.

A model in a shine-on look by Riccardo Tisci (Photo: Instagram/Burberry)

Stylist Isha Bhansali says, “I can easily picture fashionistas uttering, ‘screw WFH’ I’m wearing sequin dresses at home’. Being at home and doing outdoorsy things inside has become the new normal.”

manish.mishra1@hindustantimes.com