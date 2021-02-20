Aditi Rao Hydari in ₹8k floral print shirt, mini shorts is summer outfit goals
- For a recent promotional event for her upcoming film, The Girl On The Train, Aditi Rao Hydari wore a pair of distressed mini shorts with a mint-coloured shirt and made us want to go on a beach vacation.
Leave it to Aditi Rao Hydari to show you the correct way to incorporate colours in your wardrobe. The actor's off-duty style is full of floral prints, quirky patterns and statement pieces. Whenever she shares new images from an impromptu shoot on her social media, the images go viral and something similar is happening with her recent pictures as well.
For a promotional event of an upcoming film, Aditi donned a gorgeous button-down floral print top. The print on the mint-coloured shirt immediately took us to a resort on an exotic summer vacation spot. The actor teamed it with a pair of yellow high-waisted distressed shorts. The mini shorts and the neon print on the shirt complimented each other perfectly and made for a gorgeous ensemble.
Aditi completed the look with a pair of yellow strappy kitten heels and chose a couple of chunky gold necklaces for her accessories. She opted for the no-makeup makeup look to go with her attire which featured mascara-laden lashes, slightly blushed cheeks, on-point brows and a nude lip. She left her sleek middle-parted hair open. Aditi shared the images with the caption, "Sunshine in my pocket (sic)."
If you would also like to add the attire to your wardrobe, let us tell you a little more about it. Aditi's shirt is from the homegrown brand Guapa and is worth ₹6,900. Her shorts are from the shelves of the brand Freakins and will cost you ₹1,499. The total cost of the Padmaavat actor's outfit is ₹8,399.
Recently, Aditi made heads turn as she wore a rani pink organza and silk saree at her BFF Dia Mirza's wedding to Vaibhav Rekhi. Her Bhayli saree featured diagonal gota and aari embroidered peacock motifs. The stunning piece was paired with an Ajmer silk gota blouse.
Check out some of the other looks of Aditi that we are a fan of:
On the work front, Aditi Rao Hydari is currently gearing up for her upcoming release The Girl On The Train. The film which is all set to release on Netflix on February 26, has Parineeti Chopra in the lead role.
