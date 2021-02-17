Dia Mirza’s BFF Aditi Rao Hydari stuns in hot pink orgaza saree at joota chhupai

Royal dressing comes effortlessly to Aditi Rao Hydari or so her pictures on social media platforms suggest and her fashion statement on BFF Dia Mirza’s wedding was no different. The Padmaavat star had recently shared a picture with groom Vaibhav Rekhi’s shoes as a part of the traditional ‘joota chhupai’ ritual but it was her hot pink organza and silk saree with embroidered peacock motifs that made jaws drop and left us swooning.

Sharing a glimpse of the newly wedded couple’s wedding festivities, Aditi teased the groom in her Instagram story as she posed with his shoes during the joota chhupai ceremony and hilariously captioned the picture, “Always got you back, father (sic).” The picture featured the Bollywood actor in a sheer rani pink saree in organza and silk.

Dia Mirzas BFF Aditi Rao Hydari teased the groom in her Instagram story as she posed with his shoes during the joota chhupai ceremony(Instagram/actress_h_u_b)

The radiant six yards of ensemble came with diagonal gota and aari embroidered peacock motifs. Aditi teamed the saree with a similar hot pink half sleeves blouse that sported golden silk gota work in diagonal patterns and a plunging neckline to amp up the oomph factor to the traditional dressing.

Leaving her mid-parted tresses open in her signature hairstyle, Aditi accessorised her look with a tiny pink bindi, a pair of gold breathtaking, finely handcrafted earrings and a set of gold bangles all from Madhuban by Manubhai jewellery brand. Wearing a dab of luscious pink lipstick, Aditi added to the glam quotient with rosy blushed cheeks and mascara-laden eyelashes.

Aditi’s rani pink ‘Bhayli’ saree and Ajmer blouse is credited to 'Moomal' festive 2020 collection of Indian fashion label, Raw Mango, that boasts of creating new conversations in textile, culture and politics through a range of saris, garments and objects. The diva was styled by celebrity stylist Sanam Ratansi.

