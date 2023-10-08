Determined for a fashion takeover, K-pop boy band SEVENTEEN's The8 aka Xu Minghao grabs headlines for attending the Louis Vuitton show in Paris and matching star power with the luminaries of Hollywood — Zendaya, Cate Blanchett, Jennifer Connelly, Paul Bettany, Jaden Smith along with a host of other celebrities, after already gracing the Paris Fashion Week as Balmain and Givenchy guest during the SS24 extravaganza. While luxury streetwear is all about mixing high-end fashion with urban and street-inspired elements, The8 lay menswear fashion goals by striking the right balance between luxury and streetwear aesthetics yet expressing his individual style at the Louis Vuitton show in Paris which transformed an iconic 19th-century art nouveau space into an evolving artwork and was a blend of epochs and emotions by women's creative director Nicolas Ghesquière.

After Balmain and Givenchy, SEVENTEEN's The8 aka Xu Minghao strolls Paris streets in Louis Vuitton luxury streetwear (Photo by Twitter/boa_meow3)

The pictures that flooded the Internet later, featured The8 donning a black and white checked co-ord set that incorporated high-quality materials, trendy streetwear elements and attention to detail. Made from premium materials with a luxurious blend, the co-ord set highlighted unique detailing with the textured black and white checked pattern on the collared oversized shirt and matching pair of trousers.

Apart from the unique design, the oversized checked shirt featured the brand name and the singer amplified the glam quotient with his signature black nail paint. The8 opted for streetwear-inspired accessories including small chunky silver hoop earrings and a statement silver ring to elevate the look while flaunting his bold long blonde hair in side-parted waves.

Pulling off the luxury streetwear look, The8 owned the style and carried himself with confidence to make a strong fashion statement as he strolled the streets of Paris and made CARATs or fans worldwide hold their collective breaths. The co-ord set is credited to Louis Vuitton Resort 2024 Menswear collection.

