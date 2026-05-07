AI imagines what Kareena Kapoor would look like if she were from Dubai or Australia: Fans swoon over her Japanese avatar

One of the most striking transformations shows the actor in vibrant Nigerian prints, adorned with gold-bead necklaces and a beautifully braided crown.

Showcasing a more relaxed side, the Brazilian look features Kareena with wavy, sun-kissed hair and a vibrant floral wrap, while the Australian version depicts her as a quintessential 'surfer girl' in a simple red tank top on a crowded beach.

The Dubai look captures Kareena in an elegant black abaya with intricate gold embroidery and heavy jewellery, set against the Burj Khalifa. In contrast, the Mongolian avatar features her in a traditional deel with braided hair and turquoise ornaments, looking every bit the noblewoman of the plains.

The artist leaned heavily into east Asian aesthetics. Kareena appears in a traditional floral kimono in Japan, a sleek navy qipao-inspired blouse in China, and a modern, chic K-drama street style in South Korea, complete with trendy bangs and a classic black blazer.

In the Russian avatar, Kareena sports a voluminous fur ushanka and a plush brown coat, her eyes piercing through a winter glow. The Norwegian look softens this with ash-blonde hair and a minimalist beige overcoat against a backdrop of breathtaking fjords. The AI video also reimagines Kareena against a crisp, wintry backdrop in Ukraine in a classic, heavy-duty charcoal grey wool coat.

The internet thinks this AI-generated video serves as a testament to the actor’s versatile features, proving that her 'Main Apni Favourite Hoon (I am my favourite)' energy translates across every border. The video series showcases Kareena in distinct cultural aesthetics, blending her signature facial structure with regional fashion and environments:

The internet is once again buzzing with the multiverse of Bollywood royalty. On May 6, AI artist and filmmaker Souvik, known as Mr Hellrender on Instagram, released a video compilation reimagining Kareena Kapoor as a native of various countries. Using advanced generative AI, the artist transported Kareena from the sets of Mumbai to the snowy landscapes of Russia and the sun-drenched beaches of Brazil. Also read | AI reimagines Aishwarya Rai in Russian, Brazilian, Chinese, Norwegian, Nigerian looks

Fans pick their favourite Kareena Kapoor look The video immediately became a hotspot for fans to debate which version of the Jab We Met actor reigned supreme. "Kareena looks good in every look," one fan wrote, echoing the sentiment of dozens. The comments section was a flurry of fire and heart emojis, with users marvelling at how the AI managed to maintain her 'star power' while completely altering her ethnic styling.

While every look had its supporters — with some claiming the Dubai avatar 'hits different' — the clear winner among the masses was her east Asian transformation. The Japanese and Chinese avatars emerged as the runaway favourites, with fans calling them 'cute'. Close on their heels was the South Korean look, with many Instagram users noting that Kareena’s natural bone structure fits the 'glass skin' aesthetic perfectly.

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