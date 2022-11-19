Alaya F's 'Moments in Marrakech' are all about slaying in a thigh-high slit black dress: All pics inside

Actor Alaya F attended the world premiere of her film Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohobbat, directed by Anurag Kashyap, at the 2022 Marrakech International Film Festival held in Morocco. Earlier this week, Alaya took to Instagram to share the news of the world premiere with her fans. And today, she delighted them with more stunning snippets from Morocco. The star dropped pictures of herself from an ultra-glamorous photoshoot inside her hotel that showed her serving poses in a thigh-high slit black dress. Scroll below to take a closer look.

Alaya F's Moments in Marrakech

Alaya F is currently in Marrakech, Morocco, where she attended the world premiere of her film, Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohobbat. On Saturday, the actor took to Instagram to share several pictures from a photoshoot and captioned the post, "Moments in Marrakech [black heart emoji]." It shows Alaya dressed in a stunning Shehla Khan thigh-slit gown styled by Tanya Ghavri. Can't wait to add a piece like hers to your closet? Don't forget to steal a few styling tips from her photos. Check them out below. (Also Read | Alaya F in ₹1 lakh black tie-up blouse and lehenga set looks bombshell for new photoshoot: See pics)

Alaya's sleeveless black gown features a deep sweetheart neckline, broad straps, a keyhole cut-out on the torso, gathered details on the midriff, a multi-tier frilled skirt, a risqué thigh-high slit in the front, a floor-grazing train, and figure-hugging silhouette. She accessorised the ensemble with black peep-toe strappy pumps, silver rings, tear-drop earrings, and a choker necklace.

Alaya F in a sleeveless black gown. (Instagram)

In the end, Alaya glammed up the ensemble with centre-parted open wavy tresses, subtle shimmery eye shadow, nude lip shade, darkened brows, blushed cheeks and beaming highlighter.

Earlier, Alaya had shared a video from the Marrakech International Film Festival, giving fans a glimpse of the event. A part of her caption reads, "I've watched this video a hundred times and still can't believe it's real! Thank you for having us @marrakechfilmfestival. It was such a surreal experience premiering our film Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohobbat on the big screen in the middle of Jemaa El Fna Square with all the wonderful people of Marrakech."

Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohobbat is directed by Anurag Kashyap and stars Karan Mehta.