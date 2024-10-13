Priyanka Chopra to Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor: How to revamp your festive look after Navratri like a Bollywood celebrity

Given the many events, gatherings, and parties throughout the festive season, we don't blame you if you are looking for easy ways to change your look after Navratri 2024. If you feel more than ready for a makeover but don't really know where to start, these celebrity looks from the likes of Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, and Priyanka Chopra are for you. Also read: 10 times Alia Bhatt made fashion statement in sarees Let Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor guide your wardrobe choices.

These celebs know how to serve up serious style every time they wear a saree, kurta set and other desi attire. What are you waiting for? Update your festive wardrobe with these Bollywood celebs-inspired looks:

Aditi Rao Hydari's intricate sharara set

In May, Aditi Rao Hydari was spotted in a sharara set with gold thread work from the label Qbik. Her intricate outfit with fine Kashmiri embroidery work was paired with pearl and metallic jhumkas; Aditi finished off her look with a micro bindi and a sleek hairstyle. She kept her desi look somewhat simple but still looked amazing. Like Aditi, let your outfit do all the talking and stick to a less-is-more approach when it comes to the accessories.

Mira Kapoor’s more dressy sharara look

“Sunshine on a cloudy day with my favourite Anamika Khanna,” Mira Rajput wrote to describe her mustard yellow ensemble back in August. If you want to go all out, Mira's desi look makes a case for unexpected occasion wear. Her short bandhgala kurta accentuated with floral embroidery was paired with a fluid bottom and cinched at the waist with a matching cloth belt. She paired the look with heavy traditional jewellery – earrings, necklace and bangles.

Priyanka Chopra's kurta and churidar combo

Priyanka Chopra wore a floral blue kurta set from Sabyasachi in August during her India visit. The sleeveless A-line kurta had red, pink and green floral embroidery and also featured sequin. She wore it with a blue churidar and a matching dupatta. She styled her fuss-free kurta set with a pair of chandelier earrings from Bulgari, metallic heels from Jimmy Choo, soft pink makeup and blow-dried hair.

Kareena Kapoor's red Sabyasachi suit

In September, Kareena Kapoor wore a stunning red silk kurta set with gold embroidered borders designed by Sabyasachi. The long kurta was paired with a red bandhani dupatta elegantly draped over her shoulder. She wore a matching red churidar with the kurta and accessorised with statement-making gold earrings. Kareena's bold accessory choice proves that while bold earrings seem like a loud choice at first, they add something extra to a festive outfit.

Alia Bhatt's ajrakh saree

In January, Alia Bhatt attended Joy Awards 2024 in Riyadh and stood out in her saree look, which was styled by film producer and stylist, Rhea Kapoor. Alia wore a custom blue and red ajrakh block-print saree with gold embroidery; it was complemented by a blue drape in the ajrakh print worn over her shoulder. The actor opted for a tube-style blouse and kept her hair and makeup simple to keep the focus on her saree with a twist.