Alia Bhatt's red floral saree for an ad with Ranbir Kapoor costs 27k, brides-to-be take notes

Actor Alia Bhatt's taste in ethnic fashion has created quite the buzz online in the last week. The star attended her best friend Akansha Ranjan's sister Anushka Ranjan's wedding wearing gorgeous lehengas, sarees, and coordinated bralette-sharara sets by Manish Malhotra. And now, for an ad shoot with her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, Alia wore another stunning saree that is a perfect look for a bride-to-be.

Alia recently shot an ad for the online shopping portal Flipkart with actor Ranbir Kapoor. The video shows both Alia and Ranbir wearing ethnic outfits. While Alia wore a floral printed saree in the peony-pink shade, Ranbir looked dapper in a yellow chikankari kurta pyjama. The ensemble is a great option for a Roka ceremony, so brides-to-be do take notes.

Alia's handmade saree, inspired by beautiful botanicals, is from the shelves of the luxury prêt label Paulmi And Harsh. Keep scrolling to see the entire ensemble and also to find out the price of the six yards.

Alia nailed a quintessential ethnic look wearing the floral printed pre-stitched saree in the soothing pink shade. The drape came highlighted with cutdana, moti and sequins and ruffled details on the pallu.

Alia Bhatt in a floral printed saree. (YouTube/Flipkart)

Alia paired the six yards with a round neck full-sleeved blouse adorned with matching floral prints and sequinned embroidery. If you wish to add this drape to your ethnic wear collection, we have found all the details for you. A part of the label's Aabhaar collection, the saree is worth ₹26,800.

The floral printed saree. (paulmiandharsh.com)

Alia teamed it with minimal jewellery, allowing the drape to be the hero of her look. She wore a pair of pearl-adorned jhumkis, stilettos, and a dainty bindi. Centre-parted wavy tresses, glowing skin, blushed cheeks, kohl-adorned eyes, nude pink lip shade, and mascara-laden lashes.

Alia Bhatt in a floral printed saree. (YouTube/Flipkart)

Meanwhile, Alia will be next seen with Ranbir in Brahmastra, the first film of a proposed fantasy trilogy, directed by Ayan Mukerji. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Dimple Kapadia.

