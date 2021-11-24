Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Alia Bhatt's red floral saree for an ad with Ranbir Kapoor costs 27k, brides-to-be take notes
fashion

Alia Bhatt's red floral saree for an ad with Ranbir Kapoor costs 27k, brides-to-be take notes

Alia Bhatt's floral printed saree for an ad shoot with Ranbir Kapoor is a great pick for any bride-to-be. It is worth ₹27k.
Alia Bhatt's red floral saree for an ad with Ranbir Kapoor costs 27k, brides-to-be take notes
Published on Nov 24, 2021 11:35 AM IST
ByKrishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi

Actor Alia Bhatt's taste in ethnic fashion has created quite the buzz online in the last week. The star attended her best friend Akansha Ranjan's sister Anushka Ranjan's wedding wearing gorgeous lehengas, sarees, and coordinated bralette-sharara sets by Manish Malhotra. And now, for an ad shoot with her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, Alia wore another stunning saree that is a perfect look for a bride-to-be.

Alia recently shot an ad for the online shopping portal Flipkart with actor Ranbir Kapoor. The video shows both Alia and Ranbir wearing ethnic outfits. While Alia wore a floral printed saree in the peony-pink shade, Ranbir looked dapper in a yellow chikankari kurta pyjama. The ensemble is a great option for a Roka ceremony, so brides-to-be do take notes.

Alia's handmade saree, inspired by beautiful botanicals, is from the shelves of the luxury prêt label Paulmi And Harsh. Keep scrolling to see the entire ensemble and also to find out the price of the six yards.

RELATED STORIES

ALSO READ | Alia Bhatt stuns as bridesmaid in pink bralette-flared pants set, see pics

Alia nailed a quintessential ethnic look wearing the floral printed pre-stitched saree in the soothing pink shade. The drape came highlighted with cutdana, moti and sequins and ruffled details on the pallu.

Alia Bhatt in a floral printed saree.  (YouTube/Flipkart)

Alia paired the six yards with a round neck full-sleeved blouse adorned with matching floral prints and sequinned embroidery. If you wish to add this drape to your ethnic wear collection, we have found all the details for you. A part of the label's Aabhaar collection, the saree is worth 26,800.

The floral printed saree.  (paulmiandharsh.com)

Alia teamed it with minimal jewellery, allowing the drape to be the hero of her look. She wore a pair of pearl-adorned jhumkis, stilettos, and a dainty bindi. Centre-parted wavy tresses, glowing skin, blushed cheeks, kohl-adorned eyes, nude pink lip shade, and mascara-laden lashes.

Alia Bhatt in a floral printed saree.  (YouTube/Flipkart)

Meanwhile, Alia will be next seen with Ranbir in Brahmastra, the first film of a proposed fantasy trilogy, directed by Ayan Mukerji. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Dimple Kapadia.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
alia bhatt ranbir kapoor
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Cryptocurrency crash
Delhi Air Quality
Today's Panchang
Grammy Awards 2022 nominations
India Covid-19 cases
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP