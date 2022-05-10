Alia Bhatt's white caped suit for Doha event reminds internet of Deepika Padukone's similar look: Who wore it better

Actor Alia Bhatt inaugurated the Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition in Doha, Qatar, and took to Instagram to share snippets from her time there. The Gangubai Kathiawadi star and her stylist shared photos from the event, including her white look in a caped suit. Alia, who is married to Ranbir Kapoor, channelled her inner boss lady in the chic ensemble and slayed the look with utter perfection. However, the all-white get up also reminded us and many netizens of its similarity with Deepika Padukone's Alberta Ferretti white caped suit she wore for unveiling her Madame Tussauds statue in 2019. The resemblance is quite uncanny.

On Tuesday, Alia Bhatt visited Doha to attend the jewellery and watches event. The actor and her stylist Ami Patel posted several pictures from the occasion, featuring the all-white look, Alia walking around to admire the exhibition and relishing fries and poha. The actor captioned the post, "A beautiful day in Doha with some French fries and Poha. Such an honour to inaugurate DJWE2022 and experience the exquisite jewellery and watches." Scroll ahead to see the photos. (Also Read: Alia Bhatt proves she is queen of airport fashion in crop top, jacket and pants)

Alia's ensemble for the exhibition features a caped pantsuit from the shelves of designer Harith Hashim's label. It comes with a notch lapel blazer attached with a floor-grazing cape on the long sleeves and front. A buttoned-up front, fitted silhouette, and a plunging neckline rounded off other details.

Alia complemented the jacket with matching white pants featuring a fitted top and a flared hem. A pair of bow-adorned black peep-toe high heels, diamond rings, dainty diamond earrings and an emerald and diamond necklace added a dash of colour to the ensemble.

In the end, Alia chose a messy centre-parted ponytail, glowing skin, subtle eye shadow, blushed cheeks, glossy coral pink lip shade, sleek eyeliner, mascara-adorned lashes and on-fleek brows to round it all off.

Deepika, on the other hand, wore a similar caped pantsuit for unveiling her wax statue called the Statue of Purpose at Madame Tussauds' museum in London back in 2019. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, Deepika wore a notch-lapel blazer decorated with a floor-grazing cape attached to shoulders, a double-breasted front, plunging neckline, long sleeves and a loose silhouette.

Like Alia, Deepika teamed the blazer with flared pants and black pointed high heels. A centre-parted loosely-tied bun, dangling diamond earrings, statement rings, subtle smoky eye shadow, glowing skin, nude lip shade, mascara on the lashes and blushed cheeks rounded it all off for the star.

Who do you think wore the white caped suit the best?