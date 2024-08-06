Alia Bhatt's denim-on-denim look with a trendy twist is an everyday styling goal

Alia Bhatt stunned in a casual outfit, fusing timeless pieces with a contemporary personal touch. Her ensemble is a serious inspiration for a laid-back, everyday look. Her denim outfit is relaxed, yet has playful elements that wows and turns heads. A fashion diva in the truest sense, looks like she’s all set to make denim trending again. Alia Bhatt stepped out in a casual denim outfit.(Instagram/@varindertchawla)

Alia’s casual vibe

The 31-year-old actor wore a classic, timeless faded denim jacket. She added the twist of a bright neon-coloured cropped tank top. Exuding an effortlessly cool vibe with a retro and rebellious charm, her neon tank top is the statement piece of her denim ensemble. It added a pop of vibrant colour to her muted blues. Her flared jeans complemented her denim jacket well and balanced the outfit.

The Darlings actor accessorised with sunglasses and chic golden hoops. Her hair was tied in a tight messy bun, accentuating the on-the-go, breezy, and comfy vibe. With a pair of beige wedges and minimal makeup, she finished her look, perfecting her laid-back style. The actor demonstrated her styling game and effortlessly blended the classic timeless pieces with current trending elements. Alia's outfit is perfect for those looking to stay stylish and comfortable.

About her work front

Alia Bhatt was last seen in Karan Johar-helmed movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani, sharing the screen with Ranveer Singh. She is gearing up for the release of her next movie Jigra, which will hit the theatres on October 11 this year. The actor also joined the YRF spy universe and will be seen in the movie Alpha next to Sharvari Wagh.

