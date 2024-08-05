Half-asleep Raha Kapoor melts internet's heart as she sits on mama Alia Bhatt's lap in cute new video

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their daughter Raha Kapoor in November 2022, months after they the knot in an April wedding at home. The actors are often spotted out and about with their little one and on Monday, a video of Alia with Raha sitting on her lap as they drove around in Mumbai was shared by paparazzi and fan pages. Also read: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt finally reveal Raha's face to the world Alia Bhatt was seen spending quality time with Raha Kapoor in Mumbai in a new video.

Watch Raha and Alia's latest video from Mumbai

The star kid looked sleepy as she sucked her thumb while sitting on mama Alia's lap inside their black SUV. Many on social media could not get enough of Raha's cuteness. An Instagram user wrote, "Cute baby... little mama." Another commented, "We love you Raha and Alia." An X user also said, "Raha is the cutest of them all."

In July, Alia was captured by paparazzi as she wrapped Raha in a blanket and held her close as they got off their car during a rainy day in Mumbai. A few days ago, Ranbir Kapoor was spotted with Raha. She was seen walking outside their house, waiting for Ranbir.

Alia on one thing she 'won't let happen' to Raha

In a May 2024 interview with mother-actor Soni Razdan for The Nod, Alia was asked, now that she's a mom herself, is there anything she would do differently in terms of parenting, compared to her own parents, Soni and Mahesh Bhatt.

Alia had said, "The only thing that I’d do differently is to make sure Raha takes a liking to an art. That she learns at least one instrument, one dance form, and one sport, because these three skills will be very helpful for her in the long run. I know there is no right or wrong to this, but you left it up to me to decide what I like. I want to start Raha young, so she takes a liking to it. My only regret is not knowing how to play an instrument."

Upcoming work

Alia will be next seen in Jigra, which will hit the theatres on October 11. The movie, directed by Vasan Bala, will also feature Vedang Raina. Alia will also be seen with Ranbir and Vicky Kaushal in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial Love & War. Apart from this, Alia has the upcoming film Alpha in the pipeline. She and Sharvari will play spies in the YRF film directed by Shiv Rawail.