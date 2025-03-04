Amazon Ethnic Week is LIVE: Stock up on festive Ethnic wear at up to 50% off for a stylish Holi
Mar 04, 2025 04:30 PM IST
Amazon Ethnic Week is here! Grab vibrant festive wear and slay this Holi in style! Shop now and add more colours to your celebrations!
Our Pick
Our Picks
Janasya Womens Dark Blue Georgette Digital Floral Printed Kurta with Palazzo and Dupatta(SET755-KR-PP-R-L)
₹2,219
Stylum Womens Bandhej Printed & Embroidered Anarkali Kurta Pant Dupatta Set (KPDCLOUDY36_Turquoise, S)
₹899
Libas Purple Yoke Design Silk Blend Anarkali Kurta With Churidar & Dupatta
₹2,039
Libas Womens Chanderi Silk Kurta Sets (34741_Green
₹1,999
VredeVogel Women's Silk Blend Embroidered Kurta with Pant & Nazneen With Lace Dupatta Set (Maroon_2XL)
₹1,399
Janasya Womens Yellow Georgette Embellished Kurta with Palazzo and Dupatta
₹2,039
GRECIILOOKS Womens Casual Rayon Regular Fit Co-Ord Set (MULTICOLOR, XX-Large)
₹599
MIRCHI FASHION SOURBH Womens Cotton Floral Printed Pajama Set 3 Piece Co-Ord Set (K9661-Light Blue, Beige, Medium)
₹649
BLOCKS OF INDIA Coords Set in Pure Cotton Hand Block Print with Afghani Pant (Small, Multicolour)
₹999
Bani Women Co-ord Set, Top and Trouser Set 2 Piece Outfit, 3/4 Sleeves Embroided V Neck, Coord Sets for Women Wear Dress
₹1,223
Bani Women Co-ord Set, Short Kurti and Trouser 2 Piece Outfit, 3/4 Sleeves Embroided Collar Neck, Coord Sets for Women (Musterd, L)
₹1,274
Indya Womens Muslin Co-Ord (ICO00681_Blue_XL)
₹1,750
Kashis CreationsFloral Print Rayon Kurta for Women | Regular Fit Top | Stylish Top for Girls | Top for Office | Kurti for Women | Black | 1083-M
₹299
DSK Studio Women Black poly rayon short kurti
₹249
CLOTHI FAB Womens Cotton Printed Anarkali Short Top Kurti (A89, Green, M)
₹499
Libas Womens Printed A-Line Kurtis (37080_Blue
₹599
Libas Womens Pure Cotton Printed A-Line Kurtis (26097_Pink
₹449
Libas Womens Cotton Floral Straight Kurti (29284 Pink
₹499
LookMark Womens & Girls White Color Chikankari Long Kurti Gown(K1113-XL)
₹799
GoSriKi Womens Cotton Blend Straight Chikankari Embroidered Kurta (Chin-Purple-GS_L_Purple_Large)
₹599
ANNI DESIGNER Womens Cotton Blend Straight Chikankari Embroidered Kurta (Victoria Purple_L_Purple_Large)
₹599
Fashion2wear Womens Georgette Chikankari Embroidered Notched Neck 3/4 Sleeve Knee Length Straight Kurta for Girls (Biba_Kurti_White_L)
₹399
LYXA GIRL Womens Kurti Set with dupatta,kurti in cotton fabric chikankari design mirror work, pant in reyone fabric,dupatta in chanderi fabric (size m to xxl) (BROWN-266, M)
₹999
Manyavar Mens Cotton Kurta & Pyjama Set, White - X-Large (M201002-101)
₹1,999
Allen Solly Overdye Shirt White
₹699
Manyavar Mens Kurta Pyjama (S952746-340-M_Off-White_Medium)
₹2,499
Manyavar Mens Short Kurta, Full Sleeves Mandarin Collar Ethnic Waist Length Kurta Only, Kurta for Festival, Wedding, Linen(White, XL)
₹2,499
Manyavar Off White/Cream Linen Full Sleeve Kurta | Traditional Kurta for Men (L)
₹3,999
Manyavar Mens Kurta, Full Sleeves Mandarin Collar Ethnic Knee Length Kurta, Blended Viscous Solid Kurta for Festival, Wedding, Party (Off White, 3XL)
₹1,499
SOJANYA Mens Cotton Linen Maroon Kurta and White Pyjama With Cream Cotton Nehru Jacket
₹1,819
Uri and MacKenzie Mens Silk Blend Regular Kurta Churidar Pyjama with Bundi Nehru Jacket/Waistcoat
₹1,994
ABH LIFESTYLE Silk Mens Kurta Pyjama & Printed Nehru Jacket Set., Multicolor, 38
₹1,262
See Designs Men Blue & Beige Printed Pure Cotton Kurta Pyjama With Nehru jacket - SD2NJ_22401M
₹2,751
VASTRAMAY Men Cotton Silk Kurta Modi Jacket and Pyjama Set (Rose Gold_VASMJ009BUnKRG001nPRG_38)
₹2,460.34
VASTRAMAY Mens Yellow And White Cotton Blend Jacket, Kurta and Pyjama Set-VASMJ105YWnK007WHnPCWH_42
₹2,727
Womens Shreeji Creation Stitched Cotton Regular Semi Patiala Salwar Free Size Fit Up To Xxl (White)
₹374
Trustous Ready to Wear Mahraj Dhoti for men (Elastic Readymade Dhoti Pant)
₹474
VASTRAMAY Mens Black Cowl Dhoti || Stylish Cowl Pattern Green Dhoti In Dhupion Silk Blend Fabric || Ethnic Wear for Festivals, Weddings_VASMCD007BL_F
₹644
Urali® Mens Solid 100% Cotton Dhoti Pants (Mehndi Green, L - Length 37) - D106
₹940
Uri and MacKenzie Mens Ethnic Dupion Silk EmbroideRed Dhoti Pant (Cream, Free Size)
₹759
Majestic Man Cotton Printed Designer Short Kurta for Men (Medium, Pista Green)
₹498
Manyavar Mens Pista Green Linen Short Kurta
₹2,499
Manyavar Mens Short Kurta, Mandarin Collar Full Sleeves Ethnic Waist Length Kurta, Blended Viscose Printed Kurta for Festival, Wedding, Party (Maroon, XL)
₹1,599
Manyavar Mens Short Kurta Only, Ethnic Short Kurta for Men, Full Sleeves Mandarin Collar Self Design Blended Cotton Short Kurta Only (White) (XL)
₹1,599
Manyavar Mens Short Kurta, Full Sleeves Mandarin Collar Ethnic Waist Length Kurta Only, Kurta for Festival, Wedding, Cotton (Green, L)
₹1,599
