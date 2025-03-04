Menu Explore
Amazon Ethnic Week is LIVE: Stock up on festive Ethnic wear at up to 50% off for a stylish Holi

BySamarpita Yashaswini
Mar 04, 2025 04:30 PM IST

Amazon Ethnic Week is here! Grab vibrant festive wear and slay this Holi in style! Shop now and add more colours to your celebrations!

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Janasya Womens Dark Blue Georgette Digital Floral Printed Kurta with Palazzo and Dupatta(SET755-KR-PP-R-L)

₹2,219

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Stylum Womens Bandhej Printed & Embroidered Anarkali Kurta Pant Dupatta Set (KPDCLOUDY36_Turquoise, S)

₹899

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Libas Purple Yoke Design Silk Blend Anarkali Kurta With Churidar & Dupatta

₹2,039

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Libas Womens Chanderi Silk Kurta Sets (34741_Green

₹1,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

VredeVogel Women's Silk Blend Embroidered Kurta with Pant & Nazneen With Lace Dupatta Set (Maroon_2XL)

₹1,399

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Janasya Womens Yellow Georgette Embellished Kurta with Palazzo and Dupatta

₹2,039

amazonLogo
GET THIS

GRECIILOOKS Womens Casual Rayon Regular Fit Co-Ord Set (MULTICOLOR, XX-Large)

₹599

amazonLogo
GET THIS

MIRCHI FASHION SOURBH Womens Cotton Floral Printed Pajama Set 3 Piece Co-Ord Set (K9661-Light Blue, Beige, Medium)

₹649

amazonLogo
GET THIS

BLOCKS OF INDIA Coords Set in Pure Cotton Hand Block Print with Afghani Pant (Small, Multicolour)

₹999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Bani Women Co-ord Set, Top and Trouser Set 2 Piece Outfit, 3/4 Sleeves Embroided V Neck, Coord Sets for Women Wear Dress

₹1,223

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Bani Women Co-ord Set, Short Kurti and Trouser 2 Piece Outfit, 3/4 Sleeves Embroided Collar Neck, Coord Sets for Women (Musterd, L)

₹1,274

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Indya Womens Muslin Co-Ord (ICO00681_Blue_XL)

₹1,750

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Kashis CreationsFloral Print Rayon Kurta for Women | Regular Fit Top | Stylish Top for Girls | Top for Office | Kurti for Women | Black | 1083-M

₹299

amazonLogo
GET THIS

DSK Studio Women Black poly rayon short kurti

₹249

amazonLogo
GET THIS

CLOTHI FAB Womens Cotton Printed Anarkali Short Top Kurti (A89, Green, M)

₹499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Libas Womens Printed A-Line Kurtis (37080_Blue

₹599

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Libas Womens Pure Cotton Printed A-Line Kurtis (26097_Pink

₹449

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Libas Womens Cotton Floral Straight Kurti (29284 Pink

₹499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LookMark Womens & Girls White Color Chikankari Long Kurti Gown(K1113-XL)

₹799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

GoSriKi Womens Cotton Blend Straight Chikankari Embroidered Kurta (Chin-Purple-GS_L_Purple_Large)

₹599

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ANNI DESIGNER Womens Cotton Blend Straight Chikankari Embroidered Kurta (Victoria Purple_L_Purple_Large)

₹599

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Fashion2wear Womens Georgette Chikankari Embroidered Notched Neck 3/4 Sleeve Knee Length Straight Kurta for Girls (Biba_Kurti_White_L)

₹399

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LYXA GIRL Womens Kurti Set with dupatta,kurti in cotton fabric chikankari design mirror work, pant in reyone fabric,dupatta in chanderi fabric (size m to xxl) (BROWN-266, M)

₹999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Manyavar Mens Cotton Kurta & Pyjama Set, White - X-Large (M201002-101)

₹1,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Allen Solly Overdye Shirt White

₹699

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Manyavar Mens Kurta Pyjama (S952746-340-M_Off-White_Medium)

₹2,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Manyavar Mens Short Kurta, Full Sleeves Mandarin Collar Ethnic Waist Length Kurta Only, Kurta for Festival, Wedding, Linen(White, XL)

₹2,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Manyavar Off White/Cream Linen Full Sleeve Kurta | Traditional Kurta for Men (L)

₹3,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Manyavar Mens Kurta, Full Sleeves Mandarin Collar Ethnic Knee Length Kurta, Blended Viscous Solid Kurta for Festival, Wedding, Party (Off White, 3XL)

₹1,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

SOJANYA Mens Cotton Linen Maroon Kurta and White Pyjama With Cream Cotton Nehru Jacket

₹1,819

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Uri and MacKenzie Mens Silk Blend Regular Kurta Churidar Pyjama with Bundi Nehru Jacket/Waistcoat

₹1,994

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ABH LIFESTYLE Silk Mens Kurta Pyjama & Printed Nehru Jacket Set., Multicolor, 38

₹1,262

amazonLogo
GET THIS

See Designs Men Blue & Beige Printed Pure Cotton Kurta Pyjama With Nehru jacket - SD2NJ_22401M

₹2,751

amazonLogo
GET THIS

VASTRAMAY Men Cotton Silk Kurta Modi Jacket and Pyjama Set (Rose Gold_VASMJ009BUnKRG001nPRG_38)

₹2,460.34

amazonLogo
GET THIS

VASTRAMAY Mens Yellow And White Cotton Blend Jacket, Kurta and Pyjama Set-VASMJ105YWnK007WHnPCWH_42

₹2,727

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Womens Shreeji Creation Stitched Cotton Regular Semi Patiala Salwar Free Size Fit Up To Xxl (White)

₹374

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Trustous Ready to Wear Mahraj Dhoti for men (Elastic Readymade Dhoti Pant)

₹474

amazonLogo
GET THIS

VASTRAMAY Mens Black Cowl Dhoti || Stylish Cowl Pattern Green Dhoti In Dhupion Silk Blend Fabric || Ethnic Wear for Festivals, Weddings_VASMCD007BL_F

₹644

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Urali® Mens Solid 100% Cotton Dhoti Pants (Mehndi Green, L - Length 37) - D106

₹940

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Uri and MacKenzie Mens Ethnic Dupion Silk EmbroideRed Dhoti Pant (Cream, Free Size)

₹759

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Majestic Man Cotton Printed Designer Short Kurta for Men (Medium, Pista Green)

₹498

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Manyavar Mens Pista Green Linen Short Kurta

₹2,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Manyavar Mens Short Kurta, Mandarin Collar Full Sleeves Ethnic Waist Length Kurta, Blended Viscose Printed Kurta for Festival, Wedding, Party (Maroon, XL)

₹1,599

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Manyavar Mens Short Kurta Only, Ethnic Short Kurta for Men, Full Sleeves Mandarin Collar Self Design Blended Cotton Short Kurta Only (White) (XL)

₹1,599

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Manyavar Mens Short Kurta, Full Sleeves Mandarin Collar Ethnic Waist Length Kurta Only, Kurta for Festival, Wedding, Cotton (Green, L)

₹1,599

amazonLogo
GET THIS
Holi is just around the corner! A festival filled with colours, fun and of course, looking absolutely fabulous while dodging that unexpected bucket of water! This year, ditch the old T-shirt and step up your game with ethnic wear that’s as vibrant as Holi itself. Be it while strategising your next splash attack or surprising your friend with a gulaal-filled greeting, Amazon Ethnic Week has got you covered, quite literally! Get ready to shop for outfits that’ll make you the star of every Holi party, from daytime celebrations to post-bash social media stories.

Amazon Ethnic Week is LIVE: Stock up on festive Ethnic wear for a stylish Holi
Amazon Ethnic Week is LIVE: Stock up on festive Ethnic wear for a stylish Holi

Check out these Holi party wardrobe essentials to wow friends and family alike and celebrate the festival of colours in style.

Stylish ethnic wear picks for women for a vibrant Holi:

Flowing anarkalis

Drenched in colour? Fret not, let your anarkali do the twirling for you! These beauties bring all the drama you need for Holi, with their flowy silhouettes and vibrant prints. Plus, they dry quicker than your friend’s revenge plan for splashing them first.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Chic Indo-western co-ords

If Holi had a dress code, Indo-western co-ords would be on top! Stylish yet practical, these sets keep you comfy while making sure your fashion game is on point. The matching top and bottom mean you’ll look effortlessly put together and super glamorous, even if your face is covered in five different colours.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Playful cotton kurtis

Nothing says ‘Let’s play Holi’ like a breezy cotton kurti! Comfortable, breathable, and stain-friendly (because let’s be real, the colour stains are inevitable), these kurtis are your best bet for looking great without worrying about post-Holi laundry drama.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Stunning chikankari kurtas

For those who believe in celebrating Holi with elegance, chikankari is the way to go. The delicate embroidery adds just the right amount of sophistication, even when you’re mid-water-balloon battle. Opt for pastels that mix beautifully with the festival’s vibrant hues.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Stylish ethnic wear picks for men for a vibrant Holi:

Classic white kurtas

A Holi essential! White kurtas are like a blank canvas because they are perfect for showcasing every shade you get drenched in. By the end of the day, you won’t just have played Holi; you’ll be wearing it! And to be honest, nothing beats the charm of a white kurta splashed with vibrant colours in every picture.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Quirky printed Nehru jackets

Want to give a sophisticated touch to your Holi look? Throw on a funky Nehru jacket over your kurta, and you’ll go from “casual player” to “Holi style icon” in seconds. Choose one with playful motifs or bright hues, and you’ll stand out in every group picture while keeping the festive vibe alive.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Dhoti pants for the ultimate ethnic vibe

Channel your inner Bollywood hero with dhoti pants! Perfect for twirling, running, and dancing (because no Holi is complete without an impromptu ‘Balam Pichkari’ performance). Plus, they’re airy enough to keep you cool even in the heat of the celebrations! Pair them with a vibrant stole or dupatta for an extra dash of desi drama.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Vibrant short kurtas

Short kurtas are the laid-back, fun cousin of traditional long kurtas. Easy to wear, easy to move in, and most importantly, easy to clean because no one wants to deal with stubborn Holi stains post-festival. Opt for a bold, bright colour, so you stand out even before the colours take over!

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

This Holi, let your outfit be as bold, bright, and fun as your spirit! Amazon Ethnic Week has everything you need to look effortlessly festive. So grab your colours, pick your outfits, and get ready for the most stylish Holi ever!

Amazon Ethnic Week is LIVE: FAQs

  • What is Amazon Ethnic Week?

    Amazon Ethnic Week is a special sale where you can shop for the best ethnic wear at great prices, just in time for Holi!

  • What type of fabrics are best for Holi outfits?

    Cotton and lightweight blends are ideal since they are breathable and easy to wash. Avoid delicate fabrics like silk unless you’re celebrating a dry Holi!

  • How do I remove Holi colours from my ethnic wear?

    Rinse immediately with cold water, use mild detergent, and avoid harsh scrubbing. Natural stain removers like lemon juice and vinegar work wonders too!

  • Can I wear my ethnic Holi outfit for other occasions?

    Absolutely! Mix and match pieces—your Holi kurta can double up as a stylish summer outfit, and that Nehru jacket? Perfect for wedding season!

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

