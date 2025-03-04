Amazon Ethnic Week is LIVE: Stock up on festive Ethnic wear at up to 50% off for a stylish Holi

Holi is just around the corner! A festival filled with colours, fun and of course, looking absolutely fabulous while dodging that unexpected bucket of water! This year, ditch the old T-shirt and step up your game with ethnic wear that’s as vibrant as Holi itself. Be it while strategising your next splash attack or surprising your friend with a gulaal-filled greeting, Amazon Ethnic Week has got you covered, quite literally! Get ready to shop for outfits that’ll make you the star of every Holi party, from daytime celebrations to post-bash social media stories. Amazon Ethnic Week is LIVE: Stock up on festive Ethnic wear for a stylish Holi

Check out these Holi party wardrobe essentials to wow friends and family alike and celebrate the festival of colours in style.

Stylish ethnic wear picks for women for a vibrant Holi:

Flowing anarkalis

Drenched in colour? Fret not, let your anarkali do the twirling for you! These beauties bring all the drama you need for Holi, with their flowy silhouettes and vibrant prints. Plus, they dry quicker than your friend’s revenge plan for splashing them first.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Chic Indo-western co-ords

If Holi had a dress code, Indo-western co-ords would be on top! Stylish yet practical, these sets keep you comfy while making sure your fashion game is on point. The matching top and bottom mean you’ll look effortlessly put together and super glamorous, even if your face is covered in five different colours.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Playful cotton kurtis

Nothing says ‘Let’s play Holi’ like a breezy cotton kurti! Comfortable, breathable, and stain-friendly (because let’s be real, the colour stains are inevitable), these kurtis are your best bet for looking great without worrying about post-Holi laundry drama.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Stunning chikankari kurtas

For those who believe in celebrating Holi with elegance, chikankari is the way to go. The delicate embroidery adds just the right amount of sophistication, even when you’re mid-water-balloon battle. Opt for pastels that mix beautifully with the festival’s vibrant hues.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Stylish ethnic wear picks for men for a vibrant Holi:

Classic white kurtas

A Holi essential! White kurtas are like a blank canvas because they are perfect for showcasing every shade you get drenched in. By the end of the day, you won’t just have played Holi; you’ll be wearing it! And to be honest, nothing beats the charm of a white kurta splashed with vibrant colours in every picture.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Quirky printed Nehru jackets

Want to give a sophisticated touch to your Holi look? Throw on a funky Nehru jacket over your kurta, and you’ll go from “casual player” to “Holi style icon” in seconds. Choose one with playful motifs or bright hues, and you’ll stand out in every group picture while keeping the festive vibe alive.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Dhoti pants for the ultimate ethnic vibe

Channel your inner Bollywood hero with dhoti pants! Perfect for twirling, running, and dancing (because no Holi is complete without an impromptu ‘Balam Pichkari’ performance). Plus, they’re airy enough to keep you cool even in the heat of the celebrations! Pair them with a vibrant stole or dupatta for an extra dash of desi drama.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Vibrant short kurtas

Short kurtas are the laid-back, fun cousin of traditional long kurtas. Easy to wear, easy to move in, and most importantly, easy to clean because no one wants to deal with stubborn Holi stains post-festival. Opt for a bold, bright colour, so you stand out even before the colours take over!

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

This Holi, let your outfit be as bold, bright, and fun as your spirit! Amazon Ethnic Week has everything you need to look effortlessly festive. So grab your colours, pick your outfits, and get ready for the most stylish Holi ever!

Similar stories for you:

Amazon’s Ethnic Week is LIVE: Get up to 50% off on Libas, Go Colors, Vredevogel

Amazon offers on perfumes and deodorants: Up to 60% off; Let your fragrance do the talking

Up to 70% off on Treadmills, walking pads, home gym equipment and more on Amazon

International Women’s Day on March 8: Make the ladies feel special with gifts like jewellery, bags, and more

Amazon Ethnic Week is LIVE: FAQs What is Amazon Ethnic Week? Amazon Ethnic Week is a special sale where you can shop for the best ethnic wear at great prices, just in time for Holi!

What type of fabrics are best for Holi outfits? Cotton and lightweight blends are ideal since they are breathable and easy to wash. Avoid delicate fabrics like silk unless you’re celebrating a dry Holi!

How do I remove Holi colours from my ethnic wear? Rinse immediately with cold water, use mild detergent, and avoid harsh scrubbing. Natural stain removers like lemon juice and vinegar work wonders too!

Can I wear my ethnic Holi outfit for other occasions? Absolutely! Mix and match pieces—your Holi kurta can double up as a stylish summer outfit, and that Nehru jacket? Perfect for wedding season!

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.