Amazon’s Ethnic Week Sale is LIVE: Get up to 50% off on trendy ethnic wear from Libas, Go Colors, VredeVogel & more

BySamarpita Yashaswini
Mar 03, 2025 04:43 PM IST

Amazon’s Ethnic Week is here! Enjoy up to 50% off on Libas, Go Colors, and VredeVogel. Shop stylish kurtas, palazzos, and more at unbeatable prices!

Peachmode Womens White & Red Zari Weaving Pure Viscose Saree | Ethnic Wear Design | Viscose Saree with Unstitched Blouse Piece View Details checkDetails

₹1,433.91

SWORNOF Womens Kanjivaram Soft Silk Banarasi Sarees With Unstiched Blouse Piece (BLUE) View Details checkDetails

₹1,499

UNNATI SILKS Women Pure Handloom Narayanpet Cotton Saree with blouse piece and Tassels from the Weavers of Andhra Pradesh(UNM33759+Green+free size) View Details checkDetails

₹1,280

Soch Womens Sap Green Georgette Embroidered Saree With Stone Work View Details checkDetails

₹2,499

Womanista Womens Jimmychoo Two Tone Saree With Un-stitched blouse View Details checkDetails

₹999

MANOHARI Most Trendy Banarasi Silk Woven Pattern Jacquard Saree For Women With Blouse Piece_Mn1713-1, Off White View Details checkDetails

₹1,999

Libas Womens Chanderi Silk Kurta Sets (34741_Green View Details checkDetails

₹1,999

VredeVogel Cotton Jacquard Butti Viscose Kurta Pant with Dupatta Set for Women, Pink, Large View Details checkDetails

₹699

VredeVogel Womens Cotton Silk Blend Straight Kurta Trouser with Dupatta Set (Sea-Green_Medium) View Details checkDetails

₹649

VredeVogel Womens Silk Blend Embroidered Kurta with Pant & Dupatta Set (Pink_X-Large) View Details checkDetails

₹949

Libas Womens Cotton Kurta Sets (33127O_Magenta View Details checkDetails

₹879

VredeVogel Kurta Set with Dupatta | Viscose Rayon Embroidered Kurta Set for Women | Womens Ethnic Casual Kurti Set |Kurta Pant Festive Suit (Yellow_Medium) View Details checkDetails

₹1,349

W For Woman Floral Printed Straight Pure Cotton Kurta Co-Rd Set | Lightweight Round Neck Kurta For Women Cotton |Printed Kurta Set For Women | Soft & Breathable Regular Fit Kurta Set For Women View Details checkDetails

₹1,380

KLOSIA Women Kurta Set for Women | Co-ords Set | Kurta Pant Set | Coordinate Set | Summer Suit | Printed Short Kurti with Pant Set | (Small) Peach View Details checkDetails

₹499

Libas Womens Poly Georgette Co-Ords (27588A_Pink View Details checkDetails

₹3,329

Leriya Fashion Ethnic Co Ord Set | Casual Wear Pant Top Set | Fancy Co-Ord Set | Full Pair Set | Women Kurta Sets Kurtis | Women Kurta Pant Set | Coord Sets for Women (XXX-Large, Blue) LF-W1800&TR856 View Details checkDetails

₹599

Libas Womens Poly Georgette Co-Ords (27589A_Grey View Details checkDetails

₹4,499

Pistaas Women Summery Floral Cotton Co-ord Set (Medium, Black) View Details checkDetails

₹799

Janasya Womens White Cotton Ethnic Motifs Flared Western Dress View Details checkDetails

₹599

rytras Womens Cotton Printed Anarkali Embroidery Kurti(Red & Orange,L) View Details checkDetails

₹699

INDO ERA Womens A-Line Geometric Cotton Ethnic Dresses for Women (Maroon_23PRN8514_Medium) View Details checkDetails

₹499

BIBA Womens Printed Calf Length Tiered Dress (Casuald1653_Blue_L) View Details checkDetails

₹2,169

Indya Yellow Geo Embroidered Waist A-Line Kurta View Details checkDetails

₹742.49

Libas Womens Poly Georgette Readymade Lehenga Set (35072_Green_L) View Details checkDetails

₹1,599

Libas Womens Poly Georgette Readymade Lehenga Set (20227O_Purple_2Xl) View Details checkDetails

₹1,499

BIBA Women Polyester Blend;Poly Muslin Lehenga Set Readymade Off White L View Details checkDetails

₹3,000

W for Woman Womens Lehenga Choli (19AUWS30343-113865_Pink 6 (X-Small)) | Material: Rayon | Finish Type: READYMADE | Size: XS View Details checkDetails

₹1,700

Soch Female Green Floral printed Lehenga choli set View Details checkDetails

₹6,499

BIBA WOMEN PRINTED STRAIGHT SALWAR KURTA DUPATTA(SKDASSORTED9076_PINK_40) View Details checkDetails

₹5,519

Amazon Brand - Anarva Round Neck Dobby Cotton Lycra Stretchable Elbow Sleeve Readymade Saree Blouse for Women Stylish(Cotton-dobbi-Blouse-Black-XL) View Details checkDetails

₹375

Soch Womens Green V-Neck Princess Line Tissue Padded Blouse View Details checkDetails

₹989

Soch Teal Art Silk Blouse with Woven Floral Designs View Details checkDetails

₹648

OOMPH! Cotton Readymade Blouse for Women, Hakoba, Black, Boat Neck View Details checkDetails

₹379

Ambaryha Creation Womens Silk Deep V Cut Neck Embroidery Work with Handwork Sleeveless Readymade Blouse (38 Stitched and Upto 42 Margin) (Pink) Free Size View Details checkDetails

₹670

Studio Shringaar Womens Cotton Block Printed Elbow Length Sleeves Saree Blouse(Red, 38) View Details checkDetails

₹629

GO COLORS Women Solid White Woven Viscose Mid Rise Basic Relaxed Palazzos View Details checkDetails

₹799

Aurelia Strechable Trouser For Women | Ankle Length Trouser For Women | Pants For Women View Details checkDetails

₹999

GO COLORS Womens Solid Dusty Pink Mid Rise Woven Viscose Casual Pants View Details checkDetails

₹350

GO COLORS Women Solid Dark Rose Ribbed Leggings View Details checkDetails

₹400

GO COLORS Women Maroon Solid Linen Palazzos View Details checkDetails

₹500

W for Woman Women Purple Cotton Floral Printed Dupatta, Free Size_WFS View Details checkDetails

₹714

Aurelia Women Cotton Dupatta 23AUA80006-704617-Red-FS View Details checkDetails

₹377

Geetanjali Crafts Handcrafted Women Dupatta Multicolor Blend Silk Lining Print Dupatta with Thread Tassels, Free Size View Details checkDetails

₹499

Weavers Villa Womens Cotton Printed Dupatta Chunni (Multi), 2.25 Mtrs View Details checkDetails

₹359

Banjara Womens Cotton Dupatta Kutchi Bharchak (VIP01_Free Size) View Details checkDetails

₹499

Studio Shringaar Womens Net Embroidered Full Size Dupatta (42 X 2.50 Meters) (Beige) View Details checkDetails

₹379

Step into the vibrant world of Ethnic Week on Amazon, where tradition meets trend and every outfit tells a story! From timeless sarees to fusion kurtas, this is your chance to revamp your wardrobe with the best from Libas, Go Colors VredeVogel, and more at up to 50% off! Don’t miss out on the Ethnic Week steals because style this good deserves a spot in your wardrobe!

Amazon’s Ethnic Week is LIVE: Get up to 50% off on Libas, Go Colors, Vredevogel
Amazon’s Ethnic Week is LIVE: Get up to 50% off on Libas, Go Colors, Vredevogel

Imagine breezing through a wedding in a stunning anarkali, making heads turn in a chic sharara set at a sangeet, or adding just the right amount of oomph to your office look with a beautifully embroidered kurti. With deals like these, you collect moments, traditions, and compliments. So if you love bold prints, delicate pastels, or rich fabrics, Amazon’s Ethnic Week Sale is here to make sure you find your perfect match. So go ahead, shop your heart out, and let your trendy fashion game do the talking.

Best picks from Amazon’s Ethnic Week Sale:

 

Sarees: Timeless elegance

Drape yourself in the rich heritage of India with our exquisite saree collection. From opulent Kanjivarams to breezy chiffons, each piece tells a story of craftsmanship and tradition. During Amazon’s Ethnic Week, these masterpieces are available at unbeatable prices, allowing you to embrace elegance without compromise.

Sarees: Timeless elegance

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Kurtas and sets: Effortless grace

Experience the perfect blend of comfort and style with our curated selection of kurtas and sets. Featuring intricate designs and contemporary cuts, these ensembles are versatile enough for both casual outings and formal events. Enjoy significant discounts during Amazon’s Ethnic Week Sale, making it easier than ever to refresh your wardrobe.

Kurtas and sets: Effortless grace

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Co-ord sets: Modern symmetry

For the fashion-forward, our co-ord sets offer a harmonious blend of traditional patterns and modern silhouettes. These matching ensembles provide a chic and cohesive look, perfect for those who love to make a statement. Thanks to Amazon’s Ethnic Week discounts, stepping into style has never been more affordable.

Co-ord sets: Modern symmetry

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Breezy dresses: Casual charm

Embrace the ease of breezy dresses that combine traditional prints with relaxed fits. Perfect for day-to-day wear or casual gatherings, these dresses offer comfort without sacrificing style. Take advantage of Amazon’s Ethnic Week Sale to add these versatile pieces to your collection.

Breezy dresses: Casual charm

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Lehengas: Festive splendour

Make every occasion memorable with our stunning range of lehengas. From intricate embroideries to vibrant hues, these ensembles are designed to turn heads. Enjoy substantial savings during Amazon’s Ethnic Week, ensuring you shine bright at every celebration.

Lehengas: Festive splendour

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Blouses: The perfect pairing

Level up your saree game with our diverse selection of blouses. Whether you prefer classic cuts or contemporary designs, find the perfect match to complement your drape. With attractive discounts, now is the time to experiment and expand your blouse collection.

Blouses: The perfect pairing

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Ethnic bottoms: The ultimate style staple

Complete your ensemble with our range of ethnic bottoms, including palazzos, leggings, and skirts. Designed for both comfort and style, these pieces are essential for any wardrobe. Amazon’s Ethnic Week offers the perfect opportunity to stock up on these versatile essentials at unbelievably low prices.

Ethnic bottoms: The ultimate style staple

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Dupattas: Finishing touches

No ethnic outfit is complete without a dupatta. Amazon’s collection features a variety of fabrics and designs, adding that final flourish to your look. During their Ethnic Week Sale, these accessories are available at enticing prices, allowing you to mix and match effortlessly.

Dupattas: Finishing touches

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Conclusion:

Amazon’s Ethnic Week Sale is your gateway to embracing the rich tapestry of Indian fashion. With up to 50% off on a diverse range of ethnic wear from renowned brands like Libas, Go Colors, VredeVogel and more, this event offers an unparalleled opportunity to refresh your wardrobe with stylish and traditional attire. If you’re preparing for a festive celebration, a wedding, or simply wish to infuse your daily wear with ethnic charm, this sale has something special for everyone.

Similar articles for you :

Amazon Offers on study tables, office desks and chairs: Up to 70% off

Amazon Korean Beauty Week: Get glass-like skin with Korean skincare products at up to 50% off

Up to 70% off on Treadmills, walking pads, home gym equipment and more on Amazon

Amazon offers on perfumes and deodorants: Up to 60% off; Let your fragrance do the talking

 

Amazon Ethnic Week FAQs:

  • What is the duration of Amazon’s Ethnic Week Sale?

    Amazon’s Ethnic Week Sale runs from March 1st to March 18th, offering shoppers ample time to explore and purchase from a wide array of discounted ethnic wear.

  • Which brands are participating in the Ethnic Week Sale?

    The sale features top ethnic wear brands, including Libas, Go Colors, and VredeVogel, among others, ensuring a diverse selection of styles and designs.

  • What types of products are available during the Ethnic Week Sale?

    Shoppers can find a variety of ethnic wear categories such as sarees, kurtas and sets, co-ord sets, breezy dresses, lehengas, blouses, ethnic bottoms, and dupattas, all available at attractive discounts.

  • Are there any additional benefits for Amazon Prime members during the sale?

    Yes, Amazon Prime members may enjoy exclusive deals and faster delivery options during the Ethnic Week Sale, enhancing their shopping experience.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
