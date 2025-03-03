Amazon’s Ethnic Week Sale is LIVE: Get up to 50% off on trendy ethnic wear from Libas, Go Colors, VredeVogel & more
Mar 03, 2025 04:43 PM IST
Amazon’s Ethnic Week is here! Enjoy up to 50% off on Libas, Go Colors, and VredeVogel. Shop stylish kurtas, palazzos, and more at unbeatable prices!
Our Pick
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Peachmode Womens White & Red Zari Weaving Pure Viscose Saree | Ethnic Wear Design | Viscose Saree with Unstitched Blouse Piece View Details
|
₹1,433.91
|
|
|
SWORNOF Womens Kanjivaram Soft Silk Banarasi Sarees With Unstiched Blouse Piece (BLUE) View Details
|
₹1,499
|
|
|
UNNATI SILKS Women Pure Handloom Narayanpet Cotton Saree with blouse piece and Tassels from the Weavers of Andhra Pradesh(UNM33759+Green+free size) View Details
|
₹1,280
|
|
|
Soch Womens Sap Green Georgette Embroidered Saree With Stone Work View Details
|
₹2,499
|
|
|
Womanista Womens Jimmychoo Two Tone Saree With Un-stitched blouse View Details
|
₹999
|
|
|
MANOHARI Most Trendy Banarasi Silk Woven Pattern Jacquard Saree For Women With Blouse Piece_Mn1713-1, Off White View Details
|
₹1,999
|
|
|
Libas Womens Chanderi Silk Kurta Sets (34741_Green View Details
|
₹1,999
|
|
|
VredeVogel Cotton Jacquard Butti Viscose Kurta Pant with Dupatta Set for Women, Pink, Large View Details
|
₹699
|
|
|
VredeVogel Womens Cotton Silk Blend Straight Kurta Trouser with Dupatta Set (Sea-Green_Medium) View Details
|
₹649
|
|
|
VredeVogel Womens Silk Blend Embroidered Kurta with Pant & Dupatta Set (Pink_X-Large) View Details
|
₹949
|
|
|
Libas Womens Cotton Kurta Sets (33127O_Magenta View Details
|
₹879
|
|
|
VredeVogel Kurta Set with Dupatta | Viscose Rayon Embroidered Kurta Set for Women | Womens Ethnic Casual Kurti Set |Kurta Pant Festive Suit (Yellow_Medium) View Details
|
₹1,349
|
|
|
W For Woman Floral Printed Straight Pure Cotton Kurta Co-Rd Set | Lightweight Round Neck Kurta For Women Cotton |Printed Kurta Set For Women | Soft & Breathable Regular Fit Kurta Set For Women View Details
|
₹1,380
|
|
|
KLOSIA Women Kurta Set for Women | Co-ords Set | Kurta Pant Set | Coordinate Set | Summer Suit | Printed Short Kurti with Pant Set | (Small) Peach View Details
|
₹499
|
|
|
Libas Womens Poly Georgette Co-Ords (27588A_Pink View Details
|
₹3,329
|
|
|
Leriya Fashion Ethnic Co Ord Set | Casual Wear Pant Top Set | Fancy Co-Ord Set | Full Pair Set | Women Kurta Sets Kurtis | Women Kurta Pant Set | Coord Sets for Women (XXX-Large, Blue) LF-W1800&TR856 View Details
|
₹599
|
|
|
Libas Womens Poly Georgette Co-Ords (27589A_Grey View Details
|
₹4,499
|
|
|
Pistaas Women Summery Floral Cotton Co-ord Set (Medium, Black) View Details
|
₹799
|
|
|
Janasya Womens White Cotton Ethnic Motifs Flared Western Dress View Details
|
₹599
|
|
|
rytras Womens Cotton Printed Anarkali Embroidery Kurti(Red & Orange,L) View Details
|
₹699
|
|
|
INDO ERA Womens A-Line Geometric Cotton Ethnic Dresses for Women (Maroon_23PRN8514_Medium) View Details
|
₹499
|
|
|
BIBA Womens Printed Calf Length Tiered Dress (Casuald1653_Blue_L) View Details
|
₹2,169
|
|
|
Indya Yellow Geo Embroidered Waist A-Line Kurta View Details
|
₹742.49
|
|
|
Libas Womens Poly Georgette Readymade Lehenga Set (35072_Green_L) View Details
|
₹1,599
|
|
|
Libas Womens Poly Georgette Readymade Lehenga Set (20227O_Purple_2Xl) View Details
|
₹1,499
|
|
|
BIBA Women Polyester Blend;Poly Muslin Lehenga Set Readymade Off White L View Details
|
₹3,000
|
|
|
W for Woman Womens Lehenga Choli (19AUWS30343-113865_Pink 6 (X-Small)) | Material: Rayon | Finish Type: READYMADE | Size: XS View Details
|
₹1,700
|
|
|
Soch Female Green Floral printed Lehenga choli set View Details
|
₹6,499
|
|
|
BIBA WOMEN PRINTED STRAIGHT SALWAR KURTA DUPATTA(SKDASSORTED9076_PINK_40) View Details
|
₹5,519
|
|
|
Amazon Brand - Anarva Round Neck Dobby Cotton Lycra Stretchable Elbow Sleeve Readymade Saree Blouse for Women Stylish(Cotton-dobbi-Blouse-Black-XL) View Details
|
₹375
|
|
|
Soch Womens Green V-Neck Princess Line Tissue Padded Blouse View Details
|
₹989
|
|
|
Soch Teal Art Silk Blouse with Woven Floral Designs View Details
|
₹648
|
|
|
OOMPH! Cotton Readymade Blouse for Women, Hakoba, Black, Boat Neck View Details
|
₹379
|
|
|
Ambaryha Creation Womens Silk Deep V Cut Neck Embroidery Work with Handwork Sleeveless Readymade Blouse (38 Stitched and Upto 42 Margin) (Pink) Free Size View Details
|
₹670
|
|
|
Studio Shringaar Womens Cotton Block Printed Elbow Length Sleeves Saree Blouse(Red, 38) View Details
|
₹629
|
|
|
GO COLORS Women Solid White Woven Viscose Mid Rise Basic Relaxed Palazzos View Details
|
₹799
|
|
|
Aurelia Strechable Trouser For Women | Ankle Length Trouser For Women | Pants For Women View Details
|
₹999
|
|
|
GO COLORS Womens Solid Dusty Pink Mid Rise Woven Viscose Casual Pants View Details
|
₹350
|
|
|
GO COLORS Women Solid Dark Rose Ribbed Leggings View Details
|
₹400
|
|
|
GO COLORS Women Maroon Solid Linen Palazzos View Details
|
₹500
|
|
|
W for Woman Women Purple Cotton Floral Printed Dupatta, Free Size_WFS View Details
|
₹714
|
|
|
Aurelia Women Cotton Dupatta 23AUA80006-704617-Red-FS View Details
|
₹377
|
|
|
Geetanjali Crafts Handcrafted Women Dupatta Multicolor Blend Silk Lining Print Dupatta with Thread Tassels, Free Size View Details
|
₹499
|
|
|
Weavers Villa Womens Cotton Printed Dupatta Chunni (Multi), 2.25 Mtrs View Details
|
₹359
|
|
|
Banjara Womens Cotton Dupatta Kutchi Bharchak (VIP01_Free Size) View Details
|
₹499
|
|
|
Studio Shringaar Womens Net Embroidered Full Size Dupatta (42 X 2.50 Meters) (Beige) View Details
|
₹379
|
|
