Amazon Ultimate Brand Sale: Min 50% off on clothing for men and women; Fashion finds you can't miss!

By Samarpita Yashaswini
May 15, 2025 12:14 PM IST

Amazon’s Ultimate Brand Sale is LIVE! Grab top fashion for men & women at min 50% OFF. From kurta sets to tees; style steals you can’t miss!

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

miss fame Womens Cotton Anarkali Kurta with Pants and Dupatta - (Yellow, X-Large)

₹899

GET THIS

BIBA Women Cotton Printed Relaxed Salwar Kurta Dupatta(Skd7074_Red_32)

₹1,799

GET THIS

MEERA FAB Womens Cotton Printed Kurta With Palazzo & Dupatta Set, Pink 2XL

₹729

GET THIS

INDO ERA Womens Cotton Woven Yoke Design Straight Kurta Pant With Dupatta Set (Green_KD4GN4028_Large)

₹799

GET THIS

NAINVISH Women Grey Cotton Blend Printed Straight Kurti with Palazzo Set (SD53GREY-XL)

₹549

GET THIS

Vaamsi Womens Rayon Blend Printed Kurta Pant Dupatta Set (VKSKD1171_Green_XL)

₹699

GET THIS

Satrani Womens Banarasi Jacquard Kanjivaram Silk Saree with Unstitched Blouse Piece (3743S107N_Dark Green & Red)

₹759

GET THIS

Yashika Woven Georgette Womens Saree (AZ-YS-P1-CHAYA-KIYARA-MAYA-ZUBIYA-Parent_Sky Blue)

₹399

GET THIS

MIRCHI FASHION Chiffon Georgette Block Shibori Print Sarees for Women with Blouse Piece (39452-Mustard, Orange)

₹449

GET THIS

EthnicJunction Womens Art Silk Printed Kalamkari Saree With Blouse Piece (Black And Beige)

₹328

GET THIS

C J Enterprise Womens Banarasi Saree Pure Kanjivaram Silk Saree Soft Design Wear Pattu Sarees Latest Cotton With Blouse Piece for Wedding sari collections sadi new ladies 2025 (Pari122-51) (Wine)

₹499

GET THIS

C J Enterprise Womens Pure Soft Kanjivaram Silk Saree For Wedding Banarasi Style Sari Silk Sarees With Blouse Piece (Vruksh-50) (Maroon)

₹499

GET THIS

Amazon Brand - Symbol Womens Rayon Fit and Flare Midi Casual Dress (DR-04-WES-CONT_Black_4XL)

₹779

GET THIS

VERO MODA Regular Fit Dress(252760501_Black_M)

₹989

GET THIS

U.S. POLO ASSN. Womens Polyester A-Line Midi Casual Dress (UWSS24DRS108_Navy

₹1,821

GET THIS

Van Heusen Womens Polyester Classic Knee-Length Dress (VWDRFRGPO74872_Red

₹2,399

GET THIS

Amazon Brand - Symbol Womens Rayon Fit and Flare Midi Casual Dress (DR-05-WES-CONT_Violet_2XL)

₹779

GET THIS

VERO MODA Women Ethnic Motifs Multicolor Viscose Midi Length Fit and Flare Dress

₹1,800

GET THIS

Amazon Brand - Symbol Womens Cotton Solid Regular T-Shirt (Pack of 2) (TS-1 Cont_White & Sach Pink_3XL)

₹749

GET THIS

The Souled Store Tom and Jerry: Devious Duo Women Oversized T-Shirts

₹750

GET THIS

Pepe Jeans Womens Regular Fit Solid Tops

₹1,049

GET THIS

ONLY Regular Fit Top (15311179_Tropical Peach_36)

₹800

GET THIS

VERO MODA Women Solid Blue Polyester Regular Fit Shirt

₹1,249

GET THIS

Pepe Jeans Womens Regular Fit Solid Tops

₹879

GET THIS

Allen Solly Cotton Mens Solid Regular FiT-Shirt (ASKPCURGF681008_Red XL)

₹749

GET THIS

Louis Philippe Cotton Mens Solid Slim Fit T-Shirt (LYKPCSLP553389_Blue, Large

₹939

GET THIS

Allen Solly Mens Cotton Solid Regular Fit T Shirt (ASKPCURGFL86912_Maroon L)

₹799

GET THIS

Allen Solly Cotton Mens Solid Regular Fit T-Shirt (ASKCQRGF726668_Peach L)

₹535

GET THIS

Louis Philippe Mens Cotton Solid Slim Fit T-Shirt (LRKPNSLFQ63109_Navy, Large

₹1,179

GET THIS

Bewakoof Mens Graphic Printed Oversized Fit T-Shirt_620199_Black_XL

₹645

GET THIS

Amazon Brand - Symbol Mens Cotton Shirt | Chinese Collar | Casual | Plain | Full Sleeve | Summer - Regular Fit (Available in Plus Size) (White_L)

₹549

GET THIS

Symbol Premium Mens Cotton Smart Casual Shirt (Regular Fit | Solid Oxford | All Day Fresh) (SP-M-S24-CS-103_Navy_XL)

₹1,499

GET THIS

Levis Cotton Mens Spread Collar Slim Fit Checked Shirts Light Green, Small

₹1,099

GET THIS

U.S. POLO ASSN. Mens Solid Spread Collar Cotton Tailored Fit Shirt (USSHTR0032_Teal_2XL)

₹1,142.1

GET THIS

Jack & Jones Mens Slim Shirt (2882236-Classic Blue_Classic XX-Large)

₹629

GET THIS

Amazon Brand - Symbol Mens Checkered Regular Fit Full Sleeve Cotton Casual Shirt (AZ-SY-RR03_7906_Orange&Grey_XXL)

₹469

GET THIS

Majestic Man Cotton Printed Regular Fit Designer Short Kurta for Men (X-Large, Pista Green)

₹399

GET THIS

Majestic Man Cotton Printed Designer Slim Fit Short Kurta for Men (Green,Medium)

₹499

GET THIS

Zombom Cotton Blend Solid Casual Regular Fit Mandarin/Chinese Collor Short Kurta for Men Sky Blue

₹499

GET THIS

Zombom Mens Solid Cotton Blend Straight Kurta Shirt, Regular Fit Full Sleeve Short Kurta Shirt Green

₹499

GET THIS

PRAKASAM COTTON Mens Cotton blended White Jari Single Dhoti/Lungi (1.28X2.00 mtrs)- Pack Of 1 (Gold Zari Dhoti)

₹295

GET THIS

ROYALSCOUT Mens Cotton Polyester Blend Solid Regular Fit Full Sleeve Short Kurta Gold

₹496

GET THIS

CHKOKKO Mens Polyester Round Neck Half Sleeves Regular Dry Fit Gym Sports T-Shirt Magenta Size M

₹349

GET THIS

YHA Men Casual Summer Track Suit Co-ord Sets

₹899

GET THIS

Boldfit Mens Gym Shorts (BFTBM7004TBlackL_Black_L)

₹480

GET THIS

Boldfit Mens Polyester Regular Fit T-Shirt (Bftbm3001Sbgl_Green L)

₹349

GET THIS

View Details checkDetails

₹499

GET THIS

View Details checkDetails

₹499

GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

Get ready to bag some jaw-dropping fashion finds because the Amazon Ultimate Brand Sale is now LIVE! With minimum 50% off on the hottest clothing for men and women, it's time to give your wardrobe a glow-up without the guilt.

Amazon Ultimate Brand Sale: Min 50% off on stylish clothing for men and women(Pexels)
Amazon Ultimate Brand Sale: Min 50% off on stylish clothing for men and women(Pexels)

So if you're into ethnic elegance or casual chic, comfy loungewear or statement pieces, this sale has something for every style and season. It’s fashion therapy minus the heavy price tag!

 

Minimum 50% off on top picks for men and women only on Amazon Ultimate Brand Sale:

 

Women’s clothing deals:

 

Kurta sets

From festive-ready florals to everyday elegance, kurta sets are the ultimate blend of style and comfort. This sale brings you flattering cuts, breathable fabrics, and complete outfits in a snap—thanks to curated combos of kurta, pants, and dupatta. Whether you're off to work or to a wedding, there’s a set here for you. Brands like GoSriKi, Libas, and Alvami are turning up the ethnic glam, big time!

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

 

Sarees

Six yards of style just got six times more affordable! This sale features silk, cotton, chiffon, georgette, and Banarasi sarees that are ready to drape you in elegance. Whether it’s for a pooja, party, or power move at the office, these sarees will have heads turning and not just because of the price tags! Dive into dazzling weaves, luxe embroidery, and on-trend color palettes today.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

 

Dresses

Flaunt your fashion with fabulous dresses at fabulous prices. Whether it’s a brunch-ready floral, a work-smart shift, or a vacay maxi, Amazon has all your moods covered. These dresses are flirty, flowy, and fabulous, with styles from brands like Tokyo Talkies, ONLY, and SASSAFRAS. Pair them with sneakers or heels, and you’re instantly #OOTD-ready.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

 

Tops

Calling all crop-top queens and power-blouse babes! Amazon’s top collection is here to boost your look without busting your budget. With vibrant colours, trendy silhouettes, and everything from off-shoulder sass to classic button-downs, these tops are a vibe. Stock up on your daily essentials and weekend showstoppers in one go.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

 

Men’s clothing deals:

 

T-shirts

Cool, comfy, and always in style, T-shirts are a guy’s best friend, and now they’re budget-friendly too! From solid staples to funky graphics, this collection is perfect for everything from WFH to weekend chills. Brands like Roadster, DAMENSCH, and Bewakoof are delivering top-notch tees that look good and feel even better.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

 

Shirts

Button up, boss! Whether you're heading to a boardroom or a date night, these shirts have your back—literally and stylistically. Choose from crisp formal whites to laid-back checks and printed party shirts. This sale is the perfect excuse to refresh your rotation with quality shirts that won’t cost a fortune.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

 

Ethnic wear

Festive season or not, ethnic wear is always a good idea. Amazon’s sale features classic kurtas, Nehru jackets, and even Indo-western mashups to help you dress desi in style. Rich hues, intricate prints, and breathable fabrics make these perfect for weddings, festivals, or family dinners when jeans just won’t do.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

 

Sports wear

Hit the gym or the street in activewear that works as hard as you do. From quick-dry tees and joggers to gym shorts and sporty hoodies, this is your chance to revamp your workout wardrobe. These pieces combine performance with panache, and the prices? Sweat-free!

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

From daily essentials to occasion-wear splurges, the Amazon Ultimate Brand Sale is a one-stop shop to revamp your entire wardrobe for 50% off or more. Whether you’re stepping out or lounging in, this is your cue to look good and feel great, without splurging a fortune. Hurry, these deals won’t last long!

 

Amazon Ultimate Brand Sale: Min 50% Off on clothing ; Fashion finds you can’t miss! FAQs

  • How long will the Amazon Ultimate Brand Sale last?

    The sale is usually live for a limited period. Check Amazon regularly to stay updated and grab your favorites before they’re gone!

  • Are these branded clothes or local products?

    The sale features top brands including H&M, Roadster, Libas, DAMENSCH, Tokyo Talkies, and more — all at discounted rates!

  • Are these offers applicable on all sizes and styles?

    Most offers span multiple sizes and styles, but availability can vary by brand and demand. Add to cart fast!

  • Can I return or exchange sale items?

    Yes, Amazon’s standard return/exchange policy typically applies. Make sure to check individual product terms.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

