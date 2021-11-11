Amyra Dastur, in a co-ord set, is a ray of sunshine on Instagram

Amyra Dastur is loving the sun on her face. The actor posed like a diva in a co-ord set with the sun on her face and made us drool in her colour-coordinated fashionable attire. Amyra is a fashionista – the pictures on her Instagram profile stand witness to that.

When not playing characters for the screen, Amyra is often spotted posing pretty for fashion photoshoots. Some of the pictures often make their way on her Instagram profile and manage to make her Instagram family’s hearts skip a beat. Thursday was one such day.

Amyra drove our midweek blues away with a stunning picture of herself basking in the winter sun. In a white satin shirt with a front tie-up detail, Amyra added a contrasting pair of maroon and ochre satin trousers and posed for the pictures. The shirt is designed by the designer house Fuss Pot, while the trousers with quirky motifs are from the house of Pooja Bagaria. Pooja added a cream white blazer, designed by Marks and Spencer to her look and was fashion-ready. Take a look at her picture here:

Amyra Dastur aptly accessorised her look with contrasting orange stilettos from the house of Tiesta Shoes. With the picture, she borrowed a line from Willow Sage Hart, P!nk’s song “Cover me in sunshine” and added it as the caption with music notes emoticons.

Amyra accessorised her attire with statement earrings from the house of Kaash by Kanishka. Assisted by fashion stylist Richa Mehta, Amyra left her tresses open with a back brush effect. Styled by makeup artist Simran Shah, Amyra opted for a minimal makeup look. In nude eyeshadow, mascara-laden eyelashes, black eyeliner, black kohl, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick, Amyra was ready to put fashion police on immediate alert.

