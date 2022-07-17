Amyra Dastur’s cotton ensemble is setting sultry fashion bar higher

Amyra Dastur keeps giving us major fashion goals. Be it decking up in a casual chic ensemble or draping the six yards of grace or an ethnic ensemble, Amyra keeps setting the fashion bar higher for us to conquer. The actor’s Instagram profile is replete with pictures and videos from her fashion diaries and they manage to make fashion lovers scurry to take notes all the time. Amyra, when not working for the screen, is usually spotted posing pretty for fashion photoshoots. Snippets from her photoshoots often make their way on her Instagram profile and manage to swoon us.

Amyra’s recent snippets from her fashion diaries feature herself in a cotton ensemble and we cannot drool enough on how she perfectly blended comfort and style into a stunning attire. Amyra, on Sunday, made our day better with a picture of herself posing with the green outdoors in the backdrop. The actor played muse to fashion designer house Thoughts Into Things and picked a white ensemble. Amyra decked up in a white bra with a halter and a plunging neckline. The bra also came with a tie around detail at the back. Amyra aptly teamed it with a pair of white cotton trousers with wide legs and a knot detail at the waist. In the picture, Amyra can be seen showing off her side profile and posing with her hand on her forehead. Take a look at the picture here:

Amyra minimally accessorised her look with a silver neck choker and a silver oxidised necklace from the shelves of The Chandi Studio. The actor decked up in a silver bracelet featuring embellishments in emerald shade on her left wrist. Amyra, styled by fashion stylist Malvika Tater, wore her tresses open in soft wavy curls with a middle part as she posed for the cameras. Assisted by makeup artist Shivangi Upadhyay, Amyra decked up in nude eyeshadow, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of pastel red lipstick.

