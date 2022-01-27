Amyra Dastur is samba bar fashion inspo in 5k strappy floral dress

In a world of endless y2k inspiration, rock flirty vibes and ooze hot summer charm like Bollywood actor Amyra Dastur in a strappy floral dress. Flaunting a flattering silhouette in an eye-catching floral print slip-on ankle-grazing dress, Amyra left us swooning as she laid fashion inspiration to head straight to a samba bar.

Taking to her social media handle, Amyra shared a slew of pictures that showed her putting her sartorial foot forward while serving a little sass with minimalist detail in the low-key slip dress. The pictures featured the diva donning the low back maxi dress that came with an asymmertrical bottom hem and a cowl neckline along with adjustable straps to add to the hotness quotient.

Sporting a ruching on side along with a ruffled edged skirt, the maxi gown came in a rust orange base and featured contrasting white leafy prints all over. Made of viscose crepe, the hand-made garment looked sultry enough to stop the traffic.

Amyra Dastur in strappy floral dress (Instagram/amyradastur93)

Leaving her luscious tresses open down her shoulders in mid-parted soft curls, Amyra amplified the glam quotient with a dab of pink lipstick and dewy makeup look with rosy blushed cheeks, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows. Striking sizzling poses for the camera, Amyra captioned the pictures, “There’s always a wild side to an innocent face (sic)” and “There are always flowers for those who want see them (sic).”

The ensemble is credited to Alia Bhatt’s best friend Meghna Goyal’s clothing brand, Summer Somewhere, that boasts of trendy, affordable, timeless and trans-seasonal cool girl staples that promise to leave one with that nostalgic hint of a summer romance in the vacation-wear. The maxi gown originally costs ₹5,590 on the designer website.

Amyra Dastur's maxi gown from Summer Somewhere (summersomewhereshop.com)

Amyra Dastur was styled by celebrity stylist and designer Malvika Tater.