Amyra Dastur is the boss lady in a black co-ord set

Amyra Dastur’s fashion game is a combination of drool-worthy and envy-inducing. The actor is an absolute fashionista and keeps slaying fashion goals on a regular basis with snippets from her fashion diaries. Amyra loves to deck up and make attires look good. Be it an ethnic attire or a casual ensemble or a party outfit, Amyra knows how to make her fans drool with pictures of herself dropping major cues of fashion. When not working for the screen, Amyra is usually spotted posing pretty in fashion photoshoots. The actor’s Instagram profile is replete with snippets of her professional work, her fashion diaries and her fitness routines.

A day back, Amyra shared a set of pictures of herself and they are dropping fresh cues on how to blend leather and satin into a stunning outfit. Amyra attended the fifth anniversary of the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video a day back. The OTT platform announced a range of upcoming web series and films. Bambai Meri Jaan, a new venture of Amazon prime Video features Amyra Dastur in a pivotal role. The actor attended the anniversary celebrations a day back and got a sneak peek of her upcoming project.

For the pictures, Amyra played muse to fashion designer Shantnu and Nikhil and picked a black co-ord set for the pictures. Amyra decked up in a sleeveless turtleneck leather black cropped top with black belt details with gold buckles. She teamed her top with a black satin body-hugging long skirt that came with gathered-up details on one side and a thigh high slit. In black and gold stilettos and a gold bracelet, Amyra further accessorised her look. Take a look at the pictures here:

Styled by fashion stylist Malvika Tater, Amyra wore half of her tresses into a high bun and left the left of the tresses open in straight locks. Assisted by makeup artist Mahima Motwani, Amyra decked up in nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick.