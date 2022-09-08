Ananya Panday, in a green bikini, soaks the sun in Italy

Ananya Panday is on a spree of sharing drool-worthy pictures from her vacation. The actor recently flew to Italy and since then, her Instagram profile is replete with pictures and videos of the actor slaying it in style in her vacay. The actor’s vacay diaries are drool-worthy as well as envy-inducing. From posing in stunning attires to soaking up the sun and posing for sun kissed selfies and slaying vacay fashion goals while at it, Ananya has been doing it all. The actor is also loving the delicacies of Capri and are spotted in multiple pictures, relishing on lemon sorbet.

Ananya, a day back, shared a slew of pictures of herself from her vacay diaries in Capri and it is giving us all the inspo to start preparing for the beach body. The actor picked a green bikini and looked super stunning in it as she soaked in the sun and chilled in Capri. Situated in Italy’s Bay of Naples, Caprui is an island known for its rugged landscape and shopping markets. Ananya, who is loving it in the island, has been slaying it with all kinds of vacay looks. The actor drove our midweek blues away with a set of pictures of herself slaying it in style in a green bikini with violet floral details. The bikini featured a halter and a plunging neckline. Ananya teamed it with matching lowers. A picture of the actor from the lot also features herself wearing a cotton white trousers with the bikini. “Capri-sun,” Ananya captioned her pictures.

In no time, Ananya’s pictures were flooded with likes and comments from her friends and fans. Reacting to her pictures, Ananya’s bestie Suhana Khan dropped multiple heart-eyed emoticons and a drooling emoticon. Maheep Kapoor reacted to her pictures with heart-eyed and red heart emoticons, while Ananya’s mom Bhavana Panday commented with multiple red heart emoticons.

Ananya further accessorised her look for the day in a sleek golden neck chain. In heart-shared diamond ear studs and tinted shades, the actor rounded off her vacay look for the day. In open tresses, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick, Ananya looked stunning as ever.