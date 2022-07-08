Ananya Panday's little white dress is the ultimate blend of sass and style

Ananya Panday's sartorial sense of fashion is drool-worthy. The actor keeps sharing snippets from her fashion diaries on her Instagram profile on a regular basis and each of them manage to set the fashion bar higher for us to conquer. Ananya loves her fashion photoshoots – the actor, when not working, is usually spotted posing pretty for fashion photoshoots. Ananya's Instagram profile is replete with pictures and videos from her fashion diaries and they manage to make her fans drool like anything. Ananya can do it all – from being sassy in a casual ensemble to decking up in a stunning ethnic attire and making us swoon.

ALSO READ: Ananya Panday dons this summer's trendiest look in jaw-dropping floral ensemble

Ananya, a day back, showed us how to blend sass and style perfectly into a gorgeous attire. The actor played muse to fashion designer house Self-Cntrd and picked a little white dress for the pictures. Ananya's white dress featured a plunging neckline and full sleeves with cuffs and gathered up details. The dress came with collars and bodycon details – it hugged Ananya's shape and showed off her curves perfectly. "Cinnamon girl," Ananya captioned her pictures. Ananya's pictures were flooded with likes and comments from her fans and friends in no time. Maheep Kapoor summed up our feelings in emoticons on Ananya's post. She dropped by to comment with multiple fire emoticons. Take a look at her pictures here.

Ananya further accessorised her look for the day in golden ear studs from the house of Misho Designs and classic white stilettos from the shelves of Christian Louboutin. Styled by fashion stylist Meagan Concessio, Ananya wore her tresses into a clean ponytail as she posed like a diva. Assisted by makeup artist Stacy Gomes, Ananya opted for a minimal makeup look. She decked up in nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, mascara-laden eyelashes, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick, and looked stunning as ever.

