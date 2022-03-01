Ananya Panday's strappy black bustier dress at Farhan-Shibani's party costs this

Bollywood producer Ritesh Sidhwani hosted a star-studded bash last Thursday to celebrate the post-wedding bash of his best friend Farhan Akhtar with Shibani Dandekar and a host of celebrities from Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, Deepika Padukone to childhood friends Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor and Suhana Khan joined the party. As the Tinsel Town ladies enchanted paparazzi and fans in their black outfits, we are currently hooked to Ananya's sensuous look in a strappy black bustier dress with a sultry sweetheart neckline.

Taking to her social media handle, Ananya had shared a slew of pictures from her photoshoot before stepping out for the party with her sartorial foot forward. The pictures and videos flooding the Internet ever since, feature the diva donning a short sleeveless gabardine dress that came with adjustable straps.

Made in Italy, the black mini dress emphasised Ananya’s sensuality and femininity as it came with a sultry sweetheart neckline and sported a rear zipper and a hook-and-eye fastening. Cutting an hourglass silhouette, the dress sported a shirt look and was buttoned down with decorative canneté buttons that came with DG logo.

The dress ended in stretch satin lining and Ananya completed her attire with a pair of black heels from Heel & Buckle. Pulling back her sleek mid-parted tresses into a stylish high bun, Ananya accessorised her look with a pair of golden coiled hoop earrings from Viange, a stack of finger rings from Misho and Outhouse Jewellery and a black handbag from Lé Mini Sac.

Wearing a dab of bold red lipstick, Ananya amplified the glam quotient with rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, mascara-laden eyelashes, golden eyeshadow and filled-in eyebrows. Striking steamy poses for the camera, Ananya set the Internet on fire and captioned the pictures, “dolce dolce (sic)” and punctuated it with sweets emojis.

The ensemble is credited to Italian luxury fashion house, Dolce & Gabbana, that boasts of a contemporary unique design aesthetic of feminine sensuality and exotic Mediterranean characteristics with an elite celebrity following. The short sleeveless gabardine dress originally costs €1,850 or ₹1,56,556 approximately.

Ananya Panday's short sleeveless gabardine dress from Dolce & Gabbana (dolcegabbana.com)

Ananya Panday was styled by fashion stylists Tanya Ghavri and Esther Pinto.