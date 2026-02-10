Angelina Jolie at 50 turns heads on red carpet in glamorous nude-toned sheer gown at Couture premiere in Paris. Watch

The gown, which subtly embraced the nude-dress trend, featured delicate silver detailing that added structure and shimmer while maintaining an elegant, refined aesthetic. The sheer fabric tastefully highlighted her tattoos, adding a personal touch to the otherwise classic silhouette.

Arriving at the venue in a fashion-forward ensemble, Jolie initially layered her look with a coat before gracefully removing it as she walked the red carpet, revealing the full impact of her sheer dress.

Angelina Jolie made a striking red-carpet appearance on February 9 at the Paris premiere of her latest film, Couture, stepping out in a look that perfectly echoed the film’s high-fashion setting. The event, held at the historic Pathé Palace in Paris, saw the actor turn heads in a sheer, floor-length gown that blended glamour with understated sophistication. (Also read: Kriti Sanon’s showstopper ramp walk for Manish Malhotra at Dubai Fashion Week impresses fans: ‘Ate up the nepo girls' )

The 50-year-old Academy Award-winning actor, who plays the leading lady in Couture, kept her styling minimal, allowing the statement gown to take centre stage. Her hair was worn down in soft, polished waves, framing her face effortlessly and complementing the fluid movement of the dress. Jolie’s makeup remained understated and luminous, in keeping with her signature red-carpet style that favours timeless beauty over excess.

What makes her outfit stand out Standing alongside her co-stars, Jolie exuded confidence and poise, making a powerful fashion statement without overshadowing the elegance of the occasion. The look once again reinforced her status as a red-carpet icon—someone who consistently balances bold fashion choices with grace and restraint.

With Couture premiering in one of the world’s fashion capitals, Jolie’s sartorial choice felt especially fitting, proving that when it comes to red-carpet dressing, she continues to set the bar high.

About Angelina Jolie Angelina Jolie is an American actor, filmmaker and humanitarian who has earned widespread acclaim for her work. Over the years, she has won several major honours, including an Academy Award, a Tony Award and three Golden Globe Awards. Her films have collectively earned more than $6.9 billion at the global box office.

In Couture, Angelina Jolie plays Maxine Walker, a filmmaker who steps into the world of high fashion to document the inner workings of a French couture house. The film, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in November, is the first fictional feature to be shot inside Chanel’s real Paris showroom and atelier.