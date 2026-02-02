If the blissfully recurring black and white ensembles at the Golden Globes last month took you as much by surprise as it did us, the Grammys red carpet rolled out last night simply reinforced this back to basics trend. Looks like the OG way of acing old Hollywood glam is back - and with a vengeance at that. Grammys 2026 red carpet goes B/W: The best monochrome looks from the night (Photos: X) The Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California was essentially lit up in a sea of black and/or white on the night of February 1 and the looks did not disappoint in the least. The best of the lot, rounded up for you. All-black The Biebers We'd split them up for this list (and go with Justin Bieber's nothing-but-boxers performance of Yukon) but we think the reference was always meant to be 1+1. Justin was in an all-black oversized Balenciaga suit, while Rhode queen Hailey Bieber kept it simple and chic in her matching Maison Alaia sheer evening gown.

Now we're pretty sure this was a call back to the last time they walked the Grammys red carpet back in 2022 but those powerful 'ICE OUT' pins were rightfully stealing all the attention.

Lady Gaga Lady Gaga captivated onlookers in her hauntingly exquisite feather-flocked all-black ensemble from Fecal Matter. The platinum blonde locks pinned into a basket braid and the aggressively contoured cheeks reinforced the Black Swan aura times ten.

Interestingly, Fecal Matter was also the Mayhem-maker's pick for her showstopping performance later on in the evening.

Tate McRae Another all-black Balenciaga number for the books, queen of confidence Tate McRae courted the pleated fringes and asymmetrical waist drop perfectly with her leather elbow gloves. Nominated under Best Dance Pop Recording for Just Keep Watching. She lost the win to Lady Gaga who snagged the same for her hot hit Abracadabra.

All-white KATSEYE For anybody who wasn't awoken to the magic of girl group KATSEYE, the GAP denim clapback made sure they became a literal household name globally. Decked out in coordinated sheer evening ensembles from Ludovic de Saint Sernin, the girls were for sure hoping on a win under Best New Artist and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for Grabriela.

Now a win may have eluded them, but that performance? That was an all-time highlight from the night, no notes.

Sabrina Carpenter Despite Sabrina Carpenter's very recent fast track into the A-lister pop artist lane, miss ma'am has never ceased from serving 'Mother!' and her sheer and meticulously beaded Valentino number complete with ruffles and a cropped cape (also sheer) screamed chic ease.

Incidentally, all-white was also her pick as she took the stage to belt out Manchild, props and all.

Addison Rae Another standout Maison Alaia pick for the red carpet, Best New Artist nominee Addison Rae made the balloon-hemmed asymmetrical pleats and a scooped plunging neckline work like very few could.

The cropped hem at the back was for sure a dead ringer to her OTT-on-the-tutu look from the Grammys 2024.

Girl sure has come a long way because that Fame is a Gun performance later in the night was just *chef's kiss*.

Best of both worlds Miley Cyrus Miley Cyrus' goosebump-inducing performance of Flowers (right after her first Grammy win) is easily a top-10 moment from the Grammys in recent years. This year, she kept things chic in Celine, channeling grunge rock with a few eccentric accents. Making tailored pants look red-carpet worthy is no mean feat, though the life-sized wheel of fire brooch does take most of the credit for that.

Billie Eilish Billie Eilish married her former personas to serve us a look that truly was the best of both worlds for her. Preppy but somehow red carpet ready, The tie-d in look from Hodakova was like a painting you need to keep staring at to discover the whimsy.

Our favourite was the hem of the skirt being fashioned like a belt-looped pant - besides of course, Billie using her Song of the Year win for Wildflower from her album Hit Me Hard and Soft to make a political statement. "No one is illegal on stolen land" - truly landed.

Bad Bunny We can't get over Bad Bunny's silent cry before he walked up to stage to accept his Album of the Year win from Harry Styles for DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS, the first Spanish-language album to win in the category.

But we also can't quite stop thinking of the spine-mimicking eyehole trail down the back of his Schiaparelli tux.