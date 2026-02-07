Kriti Sanon’s showstopper ramp walk for Manish Malhotra at Dubai Fashion Week impresses fans: ‘Ate up the nepo girls'

Kriti presented Manish Malhotra ’s The India Story: Inaya 2026 collection, and she was literally dripping in pearls. With Ramba Ho Ho Ho playing in the background, the actor instantly grabbed everyone’s attention as she made her way down the runway.

Kriti Sanon recently turned muse for celebrity designer Manish Malhotra at Dubai Fashion Week 2026. The 35-year-old actor stunned as the showstopper, closing the runway in an ethereal all-white ensemble. Her stunning walk and images have been making rounds on social media since the fashion week concluded on February 6. Let’s take a closer look at what Kriti wore and pick some style notes. (Also read: Kareena Kapoor at 45 looks elegant in sophisticated Chanderi kurta set; here’s how you can steal her look for under ₹20K )

She wore a two-piece ensemble in a pristine white shade, featuring a delicate bralette with a sweetheart neckline and spaghetti-thin straps. The bralette was paired with a matching high-waisted maxi skirt that hugged her curves perfectly and featured a fishtail hemline, adding fluidity to her walk. The highlight of her outfit was the intricate pearl chain detailing that adorned the outfit from top to bottom, adding a touch of opulence and giving the look that extra oomph factor.

How she styled her look She accessorised the monochrome ensemble with dramatic green emerald-studded statement earrings that extended to her shoulders, paired with stacked matching rings on her fingers, adding a striking contrast to her all-white look.

Her makeup featured smoky eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, defined brows, blushed cheeks, a luminous highlighter, and a nude glossy lipstick. With her glossy tresses styled in a neat middle-parted bun, Kriti looked absolutely glamorous.