Kriti Sanon’s showstopper ramp walk for Manish Malhotra at Dubai Fashion Week impresses fans: ‘Ate up the nepo girls'
Kriti Sanon dazzled as showstopper for Manish Malhotra at Dubai Fashion Week 2026, gliding down the runway in an ethereal pearl-laden all-white ensemble.
Kriti Sanon recently turned muse for celebrity designer Manish Malhotra at Dubai Fashion Week 2026. The 35-year-old actor stunned as the showstopper, closing the runway in an ethereal all-white ensemble. Her stunning walk and images have been making rounds on social media since the fashion week concluded on February 6. Let’s take a closer look at what Kriti wore and pick some style notes. (Also read: Kareena Kapoor at 45 looks elegant in sophisticated Chanderi kurta set; here’s how you can steal her look for under ₹20K )
Kriti Sanon dazzles as showstopper at Dubai Fashion Week 2026
Kriti presented Manish Malhotra’s The India Story: Inaya 2026 collection, and she was literally dripping in pearls. With Ramba Ho Ho Ho playing in the background, the actor instantly grabbed everyone’s attention as she made her way down the runway.
She wore a two-piece ensemble in a pristine white shade, featuring a delicate bralette with a sweetheart neckline and spaghetti-thin straps. The bralette was paired with a matching high-waisted maxi skirt that hugged her curves perfectly and featured a fishtail hemline, adding fluidity to her walk. The highlight of her outfit was the intricate pearl chain detailing that adorned the outfit from top to bottom, adding a touch of opulence and giving the look that extra oomph factor.
How she styled her look
She accessorised the monochrome ensemble with dramatic green emerald-studded statement earrings that extended to her shoulders, paired with stacked matching rings on her fingers, adding a striking contrast to her all-white look.
Her makeup featured smoky eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, defined brows, blushed cheeks, a luminous highlighter, and a nude glossy lipstick. With her glossy tresses styled in a neat middle-parted bun, Kriti looked absolutely glamorous.
How internet reacted
Kriti’s ramp walk quickly became the talk of fashion circles, earning praise from netizens. One wrote, “She ate and left no crumbs. Much better than the Napoleons.” Another added, “Gorgeous face card, better walk than a lot of celebs,” while someone else commented, “That’s an incredible walk! Everything is perfect, especially the face card.”
“Very often you see such elegant walks by Bollywood beauties! She definitely looks ethereal,” wrote one. Another said, “Body is bodying, the IT face card, and she walked like a queen—no bouncing, jumping, or dancing.” Others chimed in, praising her presence and impact, with one fan writing, “Ate up the nepo girls,” and another adding, “Broke all scales of judgement.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Agnihotri
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from IIMC, Delhi. She writes about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles to wellness routines. She loves having candid conversations with celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities on fitness, beauty, and everything fun in between. With a sharp eye for trends and a strong love for storytelling, she adds a thoughtful and personal touch to everything she writes. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book or trekking in the mountains.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.