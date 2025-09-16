Kajol and Twinkle Khanna wow in monochrome outfits for their talk show's trailer launch event

Kajol and Twinkle Khanna's original talk show, Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle, is all set to premiere on September 25. For the talk show's trailer launch event on September 15, Kajol and Twinkle donned classic ensembles in black and white. Surprisingly, the duo nailed the neckline game in their outfits. Read on to find out more about it and what you can take away from their styling. Kajol and Twinkle Khanna wore neutral tones, sticking to classic black-and-whites. (PC: Ashutosh Rai)

More about the look

The talk show duo embraced the party classic of black and white tones, taking the usual high-glam route. Both brought monochrome sophistication to perfection. But it's their necklines that stole the show!

Kajol wore a body-hugging black gown from the designer Gaurav Gupta. The curve of the square neckline of the gown highlighted her shoulders and collarbone, making it one of the statement features of this dress, other than the knot draping detailing by the waist. Kajor skipped accessories and wore only an ear cuff on her right ear. Any necklace would have cluttered the outfit's elegance, distracting from the neckline's structure.

Next, Twinkle opted for a dual-toned outfit, styling both black and white together. She wore a Vivienne Westwood shirt paired with a vest. The white shirt had a cut-out heart neckline, while the long black vest contrasted with the white shirt. She further wore a pair of tailored trousers with miniature slits at the hemlines. Unlike Kajol, she left her hair open, styled in a wavy volume.

All in all, both the talk show hosts wore conversation-starter worthy dresses with statement necklines. Twinkle's heart-cutout was playful, toning down the formality of the shirt-trouser look, while Kajol's curvature of the neckline was clean and anchored the look, from the shoulder to the bodice.

Style notes

What are some style notes you can take from these outfits for your next evening wear looks?

Kajol's bodycon dress: Any dress which has clever waistline draping or statement draping needs to lie low on accessories and even elaborate hair styling (regular sleek bun works.) Bodycon dress looks excellent with minimalist glamour, don't weigh it down with glitzy accessories.

Any dress which has clever waistline draping or statement draping needs to lie low on accessories and even elaborate hair styling (regular sleek bun works.) Bodycon dress looks excellent with minimalist glamour, don't weigh it down with glitzy accessories. Twinkle's suit: Tailored suits are not solely about strict lines and silhouettes; you can go playful with statement cut-outs in shirts, or anything that makes the shirt lively- from applique work to prints (go beyond pinstripes.) This look is also a great example of how to take an otherwise office-core outfit into evening party territory by making it interesting and unexpected.

More about the show

Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle is a talk show where Kajol and Twinkle Khanna will be the hosts. The show has a star-studded guest list of Bollywood celebs, from all generations, superstars like Salman Khan, Govinda, Amir Khan, to the more contemporary favourites like Vicky Kaushal, Kriti Sanon and Alia Bhatt. The show will release on Amazon Prime Video, and new episodes will drop every Thursday.