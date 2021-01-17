Anne Hathaway serves unforgettable fashion moments in sexy designer dresses

Creating her own at-home red carpet moment in her sartorial best, Locked Down star Anne Hathaway set the Internet on fire as she recently gave a glimpse of her luxe style. Forgoing the traditional red carpet premiere of her film, Anne treated fans to a slew of her luxurious looks in three dazzling metallic gowns from Vivienne Westwood, Versace and Azzaro and we can’t stop swooning.

Making it impossible for netizens to ignore, the stunning actor took to her social media handle and flooded the Internet with pictures that featured her chic avatar at her own backyard. The first unforgettable fashion moment that the diva served was in a long-sleeved golden gown from Azzaro and sported layers of lamé. Caught on the camera while twirling, Anne flaunted the gilded pleats of the ravishing ensemble.

Accessorising her look with a pair of oversized earrings, the Hollywood star amped up the hotness quotient by opting for a luscious deep burgundy lipstick that exuded a striking effect. Anne captioned the picture, “Fashion, but make it fashion (sic).”

In the picture that followed, Anne posed by the swimming pool in a jaw-dropping sequined gown by Atelier Versace. The appealing ensemble was embellished with bronze sequins from head-to-toe and came with a peekaboo cutout, a thigh-high slit and a cold shoulder neckline.

Next frame featured the Ocean's Eleven star in a sultry liquid metal corseted creation that came with a body-conscious silhouette by Vivienne Westwood. The ensemble came with a daring hemline and a plunging neckline.

Setting the fashion police on immediate alert, Anne accessorised her look with a pair of diamond drop earrings and some bling finger rings. Sticking to the same side-swept hairstyle, Anne wore a dab of burgundy lip tint yet again to heighten the glam effect that commanded attention.

The diva was styled by Erin Walsh. Slaying in the standout looks, Anne Hathaway added all the missing glamour to our gloomy winters in the lockdown and we are in awe of these fashion moments.

