Anne Hathaway serves unforgettable fashion moments in sexy designer dresses
- Anne Hathaway forgoes the traditional red carpet premiere of her film ‘Locked Down’ but treats fans to a slew of luxurious looks in three dazzling metallic gowns from Vivienne Westwood, Versace and Azzaro and we can’t stop swooning
Creating her own at-home red carpet moment in her sartorial best, Locked Down star Anne Hathaway set the Internet on fire as she recently gave a glimpse of her luxe style. Forgoing the traditional red carpet premiere of her film, Anne treated fans to a slew of her luxurious looks in three dazzling metallic gowns from Vivienne Westwood, Versace and Azzaro and we can’t stop swooning.
Making it impossible for netizens to ignore, the stunning actor took to her social media handle and flooded the Internet with pictures that featured her chic avatar at her own backyard. The first unforgettable fashion moment that the diva served was in a long-sleeved golden gown from Azzaro and sported layers of lamé. Caught on the camera while twirling, Anne flaunted the gilded pleats of the ravishing ensemble.
Accessorising her look with a pair of oversized earrings, the Hollywood star amped up the hotness quotient by opting for a luscious deep burgundy lipstick that exuded a striking effect. Anne captioned the picture, “Fashion, but make it fashion (sic).”
In the picture that followed, Anne posed by the swimming pool in a jaw-dropping sequined gown by Atelier Versace. The appealing ensemble was embellished with bronze sequins from head-to-toe and came with a peekaboo cutout, a thigh-high slit and a cold shoulder neckline.
Next frame featured the Ocean's Eleven star in a sultry liquid metal corseted creation that came with a body-conscious silhouette by Vivienne Westwood. The ensemble came with a daring hemline and a plunging neckline.
Setting the fashion police on immediate alert, Anne accessorised her look with a pair of diamond drop earrings and some bling finger rings. Sticking to the same side-swept hairstyle, Anne wore a dab of burgundy lip tint yet again to heighten the glam effect that commanded attention.
The diva was styled by Erin Walsh. Slaying in the standout looks, Anne Hathaway added all the missing glamour to our gloomy winters in the lockdown and we are in awe of these fashion moments.
Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Khushi Kapoor's Delhi winter look is all about crop sweaters and golden hour
- Khushi Kapoor is currently holidaying in Delhi and giving us winter wardrobe inspiration. The 20-year-old has been spotted wearing a lot of delicate crop sweaters and wide-legged pants.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nora Fatehi in majestic outfit gives kaftan dresses a royal twist on Dubai trip
- Nora Fatehi, who is currently holidaying in Dubai, has been serving us some royal looks lately. Her recent statement-making kaftan dress is fit for a queen and we love it.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anne Hathaway serves unforgettable fashion moments in sexy designer dresses
- Anne Hathaway forgoes the traditional red carpet premiere of her film ‘Locked Down’ but treats fans to a slew of luxurious looks in three dazzling metallic gowns from Vivienne Westwood, Versace and Azzaro and we can’t stop swooning
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The Family Man promotions: Samantha Akkineni is a stunner in ₹32k denim dress
- Samantha Akkineni recently slayed in a denim midi dress at the promotions of her upcoming web series, The Family Man. The actor flaunted her enviable curves in the distressed bodycon outfit.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Manish Malhotra redefines fashion goals for men in purple sherwani with emblem
- Manish Malhotra encourages men to experiment with colours this wedding season, nails a dapper magnificent look in a purple textured sherwani with a bold animal emblem and a pair of white pants and we are in awe
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New bride Gauahar Khan slays comfy athleisure look in chic sweater and pyjamas
- Gauahar Khan shared images of herself looking absolutely stunning in a sweater worth ₹2k and pyjamas along with husband Zaid Darbar. The fashionista can slay any outfit and these images are proof.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sonam Kapoor's sizzling look in black velvet dress is date night fashion inspo
- Want to look your 'vinatge best' on a date night with bae this winter? Sonam Kapoor Ahuja sorts fashion woes on how to sizzle up some romance and make a steamy monochromatic statement like she does in a sultry black velvet dress from Anand Ahuja's Bhaane. Read on for styling cues
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bhumi Pednekar sets fashion inspo for chic office wear in yellow-beige jumpsuit
- Want to make a fashion statement in office while sticking to an easy fit no-fuss garment? Look no further as Bhumi Pednekar sorts your fashion woes with her radiant look in a dirt yellow and beige jumpsuit that is sure to steal all the spotlight at work
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ralph Lauren drops golfer Justin Thomas as ambassador for using homophobic slur
- 13-time PGA Tour winner, Justin Thomas was dropped as an ambassador by the fashion brand Ralph Lauren on Friday, after the golfer was caught uttering a homophobic slur last Saturday during a tournament.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aditi Rao Hydari declares her love for floral prints in ₹11k anarkali suit
- For Makar Sankranti celebrations at her home, Aditi Rao Hydari wore a breathtakingly beautiful anarkali suit that featured an exquisite floral print.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karisma Kapoor rocks work from home fashion in a romantic pink midi dress
- Karisma Kapoor exudes the richness of sartorial traditions as she nails work from home fashion in a vibrant ready-to-wear handmade midi dress, in romantic pink hue, by Anita Dongre and we are smitten
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mira Rajput adds a fun twist to boss babe vibe with ₹49 k quirky print blazer
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja flaunts a sensual silhouette in sultry Stephane Rolland gown
- Sonam Kapoor Ahuja proves to be ahead of the fashion curve yet again as she looks like a dream while flaunting a sensual and generous silhouette in Stephane Rolland’s Imperial China inspired gown, ravishing pictures set the Internet ablaze
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Milan Fashion Week 2021: Ermenegildo Zegna opts for pre-records, Fendi live show
- Milan Fashion Week 2021: Though Dolce & Gabbana have withdrawn from the four-day men's fashion event, brands like Fendi, Etro and Kway are opting to broadcast live shows while Ermenegildo Zegna, Tod's, Prada and Church's have opted for pre-records as rising Covid-19 cases dampen the buzz in Italy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Milan Fashion Week 2021: First fashion week opens without VIPs due to virus
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox