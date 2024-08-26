Anshula Kapoor exclusive interview: ‘I would love to swap my wardrobe with Zendaya and Sonam Didi’

Anshula Kapoor, daughter of film producer Boney Kapoor and younger sister of Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor, is more than just a star kid—she’s a budding fashion icon in her own right. Her fashion journey is as inspiring as it is relatable. From once being unsure about her style to now embracing every curve and edge of her body, Anshula's story is one of self-love and empowerment. (Also read: Step inside Anshula Kapoor’s Art Deco home, straight from Legoland and Pinterest ) Anshula Kapoor talks about her personal style and fashion journey with HT Lifestyle.(Instagram/@anshulakapoor)

In this candid and exclusive interview with HT Lifestyle, Anshula Kapoor opens up about her evolving relationship with fashion. From her go-to outfits to the daring choices that pushed her out of her comfort zone and the invaluable fashion advice she lives by, get the inside scoop on Anshula’s inspiring fashion journey. (Excerpts)

What does fashion mean to you, and how would you describe your personal style?

My personal style is still evolving, I've very recently got into the zone where I want to have fun with silhouettes and try things I've never worn before because of the fear of "I can't pull this off with my belly" or "my arms will be super exposed and visible for everyone to see" - it took me a while to let go of these inhibitions, start dressing for the "now" and not for "when I lose weight" or "when I look thinner". Today I would say fashion is something that's helping me come into my own, be a lot more self-accepting & it's making me get out of my shell and have fun. That's what it is for me today. My younger self would have told you fashion is a way to hide the body that I hate!! So, I think we've come a long way.

What is Anshula Kapoor's go-to outfit?

If you're talking casual comfy fit, then it would have to be a co-ord set consisting of a T-shirt or shirt and shorts! Or a cute midi dress. These are my comfort zone outfits! I live in shorts at home, and this is huge for me. The first time I wore shorts as an adult was in the lockdown, so it's been a journey to become comfortable in them so much so that it's now almost my "uniform".

Is there a particular fashion piece or accessory that you feel most confident in? Something that's a must-have in your wardrobe?

I'm still trying to figure my own style, still trying to be a bit more open minded about my preconceived notions on things that won't look flattering on my body. But I do love a midi dress! And you will find lots of them in my wardrobe! I also feel my most confident in off-shoulder dresses! The 21-year-old version of me won't believe I just said that to you! I feel powerful in them, even with my stretch marks exposed. Also, silk scrunchies for my hair & a pair of small gold hoop earrings.

Are there any fashion icons or celebrities whose style you admire or draw inspiration from?

I'm fortunate to have a plethora of sisters at home, from Khushi & Jaanu (Janhvi Kapoor) to Sonam and Rhea didi - all of whom have their own sense of style and all of whom have an incredible eye for fashion! Rhea & Sonam didi will always be first on my list of people I admire and am inspired by for just the way they changed the game. Sonam didi has always loved taking risks and using fashion almost as a form of self-expression, and she and Rhea make the best partnership. Rhea is one of the most clutter-breaking voices in fashion for our generation, completely original and just unafraid. If I'm ever in a dilemma or need an opinion, I don't hesitate to ask Rhea didi. How can I not be inspired by them?

What are your top three wardrobe essentials that you can't live without?

A well fitted underwire bra, my hair scrunchies & perhaps my birkenstocks!

What's the most daring fashion choice you've made, and how did you feel about it?

There have been a couple, but one that comes to mind immediately is a Punit Balana outfit I wore for a friend's Sangeet. A hot pink block printed blazer, with a lehenga that had pockets, paired with a daring cowl neck handkerchief blouse that was essentially backless! We paired this with biker boots & a giant stack of oxidized silver jewellery and accessories from Amrapali. The Mastermind behind this was Manisha Melwani - one of the best fashion stylists in the city with a unique voice and an ability to make me say YES to the most "out of my comfort zone" silhouettes!

The thought of wearing such a risqué blouse (especially to a sangeet where I knew I would be dancing all night) was terrifying. But I won't lie, the blazer provided a comforting layer of security and was perhaps the only reason I even agreed to the blouse. But, once we put the entire look together for the first time, including the jewellery, all my insecurities and inhibitions just vanished. I felt like a warrior princess – fierce, beautiful and just so confident. That's the magic of fashion, isn't it? Pushing boundaries and discovering a new side of yourself. And I think that is why I had so much fun while wearing it.

How do you think fashion contributes to your confidence? Is there an outfit that instantly boosts your mood?

I think if you're wearing something that makes you feel good, it gives you a pep in your step and it can definitely make you feel more secure and confident. More beautiful even. But the key here is to wear something that makes you feel good. And I think the more you personalize an outfit, adapt it to your style and make it your own, you will also feel more authentic and confident. For me personally, just wearing things that were making me feel good helped me improve my body image struggles as well. This is probably not the answer you are looking for, but that feeling when you've come home and you can safely just take off your bra and just relax and be – that instantly boosts my mood because bra off means I don't have to leave my house!

What's the best fashion advice you've ever received?

Confidence can literally make or break your outfit. It can elevate even the most mundane fit. So, just to let my inner confidence shine through – I think this is the best advice I've got and actually used the most too.

If you had the chance to swap wardrobes with any celebrity, who would it be and why?

Okay this is tough! Can I choose 2? Zendaya and Sonam didi! There's just so much versatility in the length and breadth of things they wear and carry off so authentically & beautifully. I think it would be a very cool mix of the best of streetwear, Indian textiles and couture! Neither of them play it "safe" with their fashion choices, they both have a distinctive sense of style. So, if this incredible wardrobe swap came with the ability of magically making me fit into all their clothes and shoes, I would have the best day just experimenting with my own style trying to put things together.

What advice would you give to someone who's trying to find their own personal style while staying true to themselves?

Don't be afraid of experimenting with new styles, new colours and new silhouettes. You don't have to break the bank to find your style, but know when it's important to invest – pieces that you can mix and match with often, things that are more classic in colour or style (like a white button-down shirt for example) that you can keep with you and repeat wearing them for years. It's okay to scour Pinterest or the internet for inspiration, especially if you are trying to style something out of your comfort zone.

If you are not feeling confident, then that look is perhaps not meant to be a staple in your personal style. How something fits is more important than being fixated on the size tag of that piece of clothing. If by sizing up it will fit you better, do it! You can cut off the tag if the sizing label really bothers you too much. Just because everyone around you is wearing a particular brand or trend, if it doesn't appeal to you, don't bother with it. If something makes you happy, wear it without giving too much importance to someone else's opinion.