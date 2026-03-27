Anti-hairfall shampoos that work in humid weather: 8 picks for healthier hair

Are you too tired of your hair being seen almost everywhere? From the bathroom sink to pillow covers and, of course, that one strand hanging from your shoulder? We get it! Hair fall is one of the most common issues people face, and humidity can make it worse because hair tends to absorb more moisture, leading to swollen hair follicles and breakage. Humidity can also increase sebum buildup, leading to more dandruff. What you need is a mild and effective anti-hairfall shampoo. Ani hair fall shampoos for stronger hair (Freepik) By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less

Dermatologist Dr Meenu Malik, Aakash Healthcare, tells HT Shop Now, “You need to do more than just pick a bottle that says 'hair fall control' on it. You need to understand what is in the shampoo and what your hair needs to stop falling out”.

When you are choosing an anti-hair fall shampoo, the ingredients are very important, adds Dr Malik. Here are the ingredients to look out for:

Biotin: This helps make your hair strong and stops it from breaking

Keratin: This fixes damaged hair and makes it look better

Caffeine: This helps your hair grow by waking up your hair follicles

Niacinamide: This helps blood flow to your scalp

Oils like Argan oil and Onion oil: These help keep your hair healthy and moist

She further advises to stay away from shampoos that have chemicals like sulfates, parabens and silicones, as they can hurt your hair and scalp over time.

In case you have been wondering which anti-hair-fall shampoos to pick from, here are our 8 picks that can result in hair fall reduction and give better results.