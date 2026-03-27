Anti-hairfall shampoos that work in humid weather: 8 picks for healthier hair
These 8 anti-hair fall shampoos are great to reduce hair breakage and give you healthier-looking tresses.
Our Picks
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Bare Anatomy Anti-Hair Fall Shampoo | Provides 5x Hair Fall Control | Adenosine, Procapil & Peptides | Strengthens Roots, Reduces Breakage & Cleans Gently | Sulphate & Paraben Free | Unisex | 750mlView Details
₹1,149
Sebamed Anti Hairloss Shampoo 200 ml|pH 5.5|Reduces Hairloss|Caffeine & Gingko Biloba| Hairfall| men & women |phthalates SLS and parabens free l Soap free l Toxin free l Clinically proven lView Details
Kérastase Genesis Hydra-Fortifiant Anti Hair Fall Shampoo | For Normal to Oily Weak Hair | Infused with Ginger Root and Edelweiss Native Cells | 250mlView Details
Dove Hair Fall Rescue Shampoo 650 ml|| For Damaged Hair|| Hair Fall Control for Thicker Hair - Mild Daily Anti Hair Fall Shampoo for Men & WomenView Details
₹490
Biolage Full Rescue Anti-Breakage Shampoo, 74% less breakage & Reduces Hairfall, With Rosemary Oil and Niacinamide, Vegan & Cruelty-Free, for all hair typesView Details
₹669.15
Research-Backed Choices
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
Are you too tired of your hair being seen almost everywhere? From the bathroom sink to pillow covers and, of course, that one strand hanging from your shoulder? We get it! Hair fall is one of the most common issues people face, and humidity can make it worse because hair tends to absorb more moisture, leading to swollen hair follicles and breakage. Humidity can also increase sebum buildup, leading to more dandruff. What you need is a mild and effective anti-hairfall shampoo.
Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.Read moreRead less
She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.
Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.
Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.
Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends.
She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.
Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.
Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.
Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends.
Dermatologist Dr Meenu Malik, Aakash Healthcare, tells HT Shop Now, “You need to do more than just pick a bottle that says 'hair fall control' on it. You need to understand what is in the shampoo and what your hair needs to stop falling out”.
When you are choosing an anti-hair fall shampoo, the ingredients are very important, adds Dr Malik. Here are the ingredients to look out for:
Biotin: This helps make your hair strong and stops it from breaking
Keratin: This fixes damaged hair and makes it look better
Caffeine: This helps your hair grow by waking up your hair follicles
Niacinamide: This helps blood flow to your scalp
Oils like Argan oil and Onion oil: These help keep your hair healthy and moist
She further advises to stay away from shampoos that have chemicals like sulfates, parabens and silicones, as they can hurt your hair and scalp over time.
In case you have been wondering which anti-hair-fall shampoos to pick from, here are our 8 picks that can result in hair fall reduction and give better results.
Top 8 anti-hair-fall shampoos
Bare Anatomy Anti-Hair Fall Shampoo targets breakage, nourishes the scalp, and improves hair density using science-backed ingredients. This shampoo gently cleanses without stripping natural oils, making it ideal for regular use. Formulated with science-backed actives like Adenosine, this hair fall control shampoo supports weak hair, boosts strand resilience, and supports thicker, healthier-looking hair. It also has peptides that clean the scalp without stripping moisture. Customers report visibly reduced hair fall within weeks and smoother, more manageable strands.
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Maintain scalp health while reducing hair loss with SebaMed Anti Hairloss Shampoo. Its pH-balanced formula supports hair roots, promotes blood circulation, and helps strengthen weakened strands. This shampoo is designed for sensitive scalps, and it cleanses gently without irritation and also revives and revitalises damaged hair, leaving hair smooth and shiny. Customers highlight a noticeable reduction in hair shedding and improved scalp comfort after consistent use. Many users also mention that it works well for daily washing and leaves hair feeling fresh, clean, and naturally voluminous without harsh chemical effects.
Hair thinning is another hair concern due to hair fall, and the Kérastase Genesis Hydra-Fortifiant Shampoo treats hair thinning well. It is crafted for fragile, thinning hair that hydrates while reinforcing fibre strength, reducing hair fall caused by breakage. Its luxurious formula gently cleanses and enhances softness and shine. This shampoo contains ginger root extract that protects hair against daily aggressors like pollution, dust, and smoke and Edelweiss Native Cells, which contain powerful antioxidants to preserve collagen quality. Customers rave about its salon-like results, reporting stronger, silkier hair with reduced breakage over time.
Protect your hair from daily damage with Dove Hair Fall Rescue Shampoo, which claims to reduce hair fall by 99%. This shampoo is infused with nourishing ingredients like Bio-Protein that strengthen hair strands and minimise breakage-related hair fall. Its creamy formula cleanses effectively while restoring smoothness and shine. Customers often praise its affordability and visible results, noting softer hair and reduced hair fall within a few washes.
Restore strength and resilience with Biolage Full Rescue Anti-Breakage Shampoo. Designed for weak and brittle hair, this vegan shampoo fortifies hair strands, reduces breakage, and improves elasticity. Its lightweight formula cleanses gently while maintaining moisture balance. Formulated with the strengthening properties of rosemary oil and Niacinamide, this paraben-free shampoo gently cleanses hair and reinforces strength and elasticity. Customers report stronger hair texture and reduced split ends with continued use.
Revitalise your hair naturally with Mamaearth Rosemary Anti-Hair Fall Shampoo. Enriched with rosemary and nourishing ingredients, it boosts scalp health, strengthens roots, and promotes healthier hair growth. The toxin-free formula ensures gentle cleansing suitable for regular use. Customers appreciate its natural composition and noticeable hair reduction over time. Many users also mention improved hair texture and shine, along with a refreshing herbal fragrance that enhances the overall washing experience.
Boost hair strength and volume with WOW Skin Science Onion + Collagen Anti-Hairfall Shampoo. It combines onion extract to support hair growth with collagen to improve elasticity and thickness. The formula cleanses gently while helping reduce breakage and thinning. Customers frequently report fuller-looking hair and reduced hair fall after consistent use. Many also like its sulfate-free composition and smooth finish, although some mention that results improve significantly when used alongside a conditioner.
Fight hair fall effectively with L’Oréal Paris Fall Resist 3X Shampoo. Its triple-action formula strengthens roots, nourishes the scalp, and reinforces hair fiber to reduce breakage. It delivers deep cleansing while maintaining softness and shine. Customers highlight a visible reduction in hair fall within weeks and improved hair strength. Many users also enjoy its pleasant fragrance and smooth texture, noting that it leaves hair silky and manageable without causing dryness or heaviness.
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- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Pandey
Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care. She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs. Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks. Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust. Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends.Read More
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