Anushka Sharma's baby pink pyjama set for her 37th birthday celebration is not just cute but also affordable

Anushka Sharma celebrated her 37th birthday on May 1, 2025. She marked the occasion by sharing a sweet picture on Instagram, dressed in a simple pink shirt and matching pyjama and surrounded by vibrant bouquets of flowers. In the caption, the actor thanked everyone for the warm birthday messages, writing, “Thank you for the birthday love.” Also read | Anushka Sharma glows in simple white cotton co-ord set in cute birthday pic with Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma wore pink on her birthday. (Instagram/ Anushka Sharma)

How much does Anushka's outfit cost?

Anushka Sharma was dressed in a look from the lifestyle brand Arket, which is based in Stockholm, Sweden. Her collarless shirt is crafted from soft cotton and features a button closure at the front. It sells for £57 (approximately ₹6,405) on the brand's website. She wore it with matching pink and white striped pyjamas, which also costs £57. In total, Anushka's birthday outfit costs less than ₹13,000.

Anushka wore another simple look in birthday pic

The actor sported a white co-ord in a picture shared by her husband Virat Kohli on May 1. The cricketer was seen with Anushka in the photo, which he shared alongside the caption, “To my best friend, my life partner, my safe space, my best half, my everything. You’re the guiding light of all of our lives. We love you so much more every day. Happy birthday my love.”

Anushka wore a breezy cotton co-ord set. The set featured a sleeveless top with a flared hemline and matching high-waisted shorts. Her chic co-ord set is from the brand Weaver Story, and the top comes with a ₹2,990 price tag.

When temperatures spike, it's better to be wear something that's breathable so it won't stick to your clothes – and both of Anushka's latest looks are perfect for summers. They are light, and easy to wear on the hottest days of the year. Plus, they'll make you feel put together without trying too hard. So, take style notes now!