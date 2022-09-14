Aryan Khan slays casual look for ad shoot in dad Shah Rukh Khan's T-shirt

Aryan Khan is trending on the internet since a day back and for all the right reasons. Aryan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, recently made the Intrnet swoon with his good looks and his super stylish pictures on his Instagram profile. The snippets are from an ad shoot that Aryan did with a known brand. Aryan is also making headlines for stealing dad Shah Rukh Khan's T-shirt for the photoshoot – Shah Rukh Khan himself pointed it out in the comments, and Aryan agreed too. Aryan shared a slew of pictures of himself from the ad shoot on his Instagram profile a day back and made his fans swoon with his pictures.

Aryan, for one of the pictures, pulled off a classic black-on-black look in a black T-shirt and a black pair of trousers. He added a burst of colours to his look in a pink and black jacket and teamed it with a pair of blue and white shoes. For another look, Aryan looked all things casual and glam in a white T-shirt and a pair of black trousers, and layered his look in a white checkered jacket. With a sleek silver neck chain, Aryan pulled off the look with perfection. For the third picture, Aryan decked up in the grey T-shirt, taken from dad SRK's wardrobe, and teamed it with a pair of black trousers and a bright yellow jacket. In white shoes, Aryan accessorised the look for the day.

In no time, Aryan's Instagram post was flooded with comments from his family, friends and fans. Reacting to the pictures, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, " Looking really good!!…and as they say, that whatever is silent in the father….speaks in the son. By the way is that grey t-shirt mine." Mom Gauri Khan was all hearts for the pictures - "My boy.. Love love love," she wrote, while sister Suhana Khan commented with multiple starry-eyed emoticons.

