A designer, founder of a fashion and beauty brand, House of Masaba and LoveChild, respectively, and an actor, Masaba Gupta wears many hats and rather successfully. She is the first Indian designer to have an OTT show on her life that was semi-autobiographical. Recently, she also began a podcast, How I Masaba, as she wanted to be “the vehicle that people use to bring stories to other women.”

In a candid conversation with us, she opened up to us about her tryst with acting, her entrepreneurial journey, and the challenges of being a female entrepreneur . “The Netflix show (Masaba Masaba) happened in an organic way. It came to me via a producer who’s also a woman. Whether it was going to be autobiographical or a reality show, I didn’t know. But even in its nascent stage, it sounded exciting,” she says while talking about her acting debut, adding, “Acting happened to me at the right time without me forcing or pushing it. After that, Modern Love Mumbai happened, and very recently, I shot a song for a film. As an entrepreneur first, I’m generally in charge of my narrative.”

When asked about her fear(s) (if any) while foraying into a profession that puts one under constant limelight, she says more than anything, she was cautious about mentioning references or examples of people in her life who are directly or indirectly part of it. “They shouldn’t feel like there were references made to them that were unfair, or people taking offence about something. Having said that, it was an unspoken understanding between my mother and I that there are certain things that will not go into the show and others that we should highlight,” she shares. “I overcame my fear that no matter what I do, there will be some people who will be disappointed with certain references in the show, and the fact that I can’t be everything to everyone and keep everyone happy,” she says.

While it is challenging to become a female entrepreneur, Gupta feels it’s challenging for both men and women. “It’s challenging because everybody is trying to do the same thing; there’s always that challenge that you want to do something different, but you don’t know whether it’s too ahead of its time.” Albeit, she believes that it’s an amazing time to be a female entrepreneur. “I’m always trying to break the glass ceiling and do something new. It’s a crowded market, but still it’s an amazing time to be a female entrepreneur, especially running a beauty business, because I can be the name, face and spirit behind the brand. Also, I’m glad that LoveChild exists today in the beauty space because we truly stand out. We talk to a unique audience; we talk to an audience that has been ignored for a long time,” she says.

When asked what’s next, she answers – The work is still in progress...