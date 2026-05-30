Athleisure trends are changing fast: Industry expert highlights 3 major changes driving the shift
Jockey CMO Nihal Rajan talks to HT Shop Now about how athleisure is evolving, and the trends that are shaping the shift.
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|Product
|Rating
|Price
Jockey Women's Super Combed Cotton Rich Fleece Fabric Relaxed Fit Trackpant with Side Pockets_Style_U110_Black_LView Details
Q - RIOUS Women's Wide Leg High Waisted Baggy Lounge Sweat Pants Drawstring Athletic Flared Joggers with Pockets (Brown_28)View Details
₹349
Amazon Brand - Symbol Men's Relaxed Fit Athleisure Jogger Cargo Trouser (Elasticated Waistband)_SY-A25-M-CT-4001_Ice Grey_2XLView Details
₹899
Jockey Men Regular Fit Cotton Blend Track Pants (9500-0103-BLACK Black XL_Black_XL)View Details
₹899
OOMPH! Grey Womens Palazzo Pants High Waisted Side Split Boho Beach Pant Summer Flowy Wide Leg TrousersView Details
₹699
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There was a time when activewear belonged to very specific moments: gym sessions, airport looks, Sunday errands. Today, those boundaries barely exist.
Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.Read moreRead less
She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.
A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.
She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.
Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy.
She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.
A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.
She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.
Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy.
Athleisure has quietly become one of the biggest shifts in modern fashion because people no longer dress for single occasions anymore. A single day now moves through multiple moods: morning coffee runs, hybrid work meetings, casual dinners, travel, workouts, long commutes, and wardrobes are adapting accordingly.
The result was clothing that performs across environments is becoming more valuable than clothing designed for just one setting.
This shift is especially visible in India’s growing preference for oversized silhouettes, utility-inspired fits, relaxed tailoring, and breathable fabrics. Comfort is no longer treated as “lazy dressing.” It has become part of personal style itself.
According to Nihal Rajan, Chief Marketing Officer at Jockey India, athleisure is now moving into a more evolved phase where consumers expect their wardrobes to deliver adaptability, identity, and performance together. “Consumers today are moving beyond basic styles, looking for pieces that transition seamlessly across work, leisure, and social settings.”
That transition is reshaping everyday dressing in a few key ways:
1. Oversized silhouettes are replacing restrictive fits
Fashion overall is moving toward looser, softer shapes. Drop shoulders, oversized tees, relaxed joggers, culottes, and cargo-inspired fits are becoming wardrobe staples because they allow movement while still feeling styled.
The popularity of relaxed fits reflects changing lifestyles where people increasingly prioritise comfort across long days.
2. Utility styling is becoming mainstream
Cargo pockets, zipper details, adjustable waistbands, technical fabrics, and layered styling are no longer niche streetwear trends. They’ve entered everyday wardrobes because functionality itself now feels fashionable.
People want clothing that can actually keep up with movement, weather, travel, and unpredictability.
3. Athleisure is becoming less “sporty” and more lifestyle-driven
Modern athleisure doesn’t always look athletic anymore. Instead, it blends into casual wear through muted palettes, elevated basics, minimalist styling, and softer tailoring.
That’s why polos, oversized cotton tees, structured joggers, and culottes now feel just as relevant for cafés and casual offices as they do for workouts.
Athleisure picks for men and women
Athleisure is quietly taken over our wardrobes. What started as “gym clothes you can step out in” has now become everyday fashion that works across moods, plans, and lifestyles. From morning coffee runs to work-from-home days and even casual dinners, these pieces are designed to keep up with real life.
These trackpants are the definition of elevated comfort. Made from cotton-rich fleece, they feel soft against the skin while still holding structure, so you don’t end up looking like you just rolled out of bed. The relaxed fit gives you room to move, making them ideal for long days, travel, or even low-effort office looks.
2. Q-RIOUS Wide Leg Baggy Sweat Pants
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This pair leans fully into the oversized, Gen Z-inspired silhouette. The wide-leg cut adds movement and drama, instantly making your outfit look more styled, even if you’ve just thrown on a basic tee. The high-waisted fit helps define your shape, preventing the look from feeling too baggy overall.
These joggers bring in utility-inspired styling, which is a major trend right now. The cargo pockets add both function and structure, making them look more like styled trousers than basic sweats. The elasticated waistband ensures comfort, while the tapered leg keeps the silhouette clean.
This is your everyday essential done right. The regular fit ensures it’s neither too tight nor too loose, making it suitable for a wide range of body types. The cotton-rich fabric keeps things breathable, which is especially important for long wear. These are the kind of trackpants you can wear at home, to the gym, or even for quick outings without thinking twice.
If you want athleisure with a fashion-forward twist, these palazzo pants are a great pick. The wide-leg, flowy design adds elegance while still being incredibly comfortable. The high waist enhances the silhouette, making them flattering across body types. They’re breathable and perfect for warmer days, travel, or relaxed social outings. Style them with a tank top, bralette, or even a fitted shirt for a chic, easy look.
These leggings are designed for performance and aesthetics. The seamless construction reduces irritation, while the ribbed waistband offers a secure, flattering fit. The compression helps support movement, making them ideal for workouts, yoga, or active days.
A good athleisure outfit starts with a solid base, and this t-shirt delivers exactly that. Made from super combed cotton, it’s breathable, soft, and designed for all-day wear. The regular fit makes it easy to layer or wear on its own.
Why athleisure is having its biggest moment yet
- Seamlessly transitions across work, leisure, and social settings
- Focuses on comfort without compromising style
- Driven by Gen Z’s preference for expressive fashion
- Built for real, everyday routines
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Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSamarpita Yashaswini
Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting. She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics. A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder. She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad. Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy.Read More
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