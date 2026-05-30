Athleisure trends are changing fast: Industry expert highlights 3 major changes driving the shift

There was a time when activewear belonged to very specific moments: gym sessions, airport looks, Sunday errands. Today, those boundaries barely exist. Jockey CMO on athleisure trends in 2026 (Pexels) By Samarpita Yashaswini Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.



She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.



A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.



She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.



Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read more Read less

Athleisure has quietly become one of the biggest shifts in modern fashion because people no longer dress for single occasions anymore. A single day now moves through multiple moods: morning coffee runs, hybrid work meetings, casual dinners, travel, workouts, long commutes, and wardrobes are adapting accordingly.

The result was clothing that performs across environments is becoming more valuable than clothing designed for just one setting.

This shift is especially visible in India’s growing preference for oversized silhouettes, utility-inspired fits, relaxed tailoring, and breathable fabrics. Comfort is no longer treated as “lazy dressing.” It has become part of personal style itself.

According to Nihal Rajan, Chief Marketing Officer at Jockey India, athleisure is now moving into a more evolved phase where consumers expect their wardrobes to deliver adaptability, identity, and performance together. “Consumers today are moving beyond basic styles, looking for pieces that transition seamlessly across work, leisure, and social settings.”

That transition is reshaping everyday dressing in a few key ways: 1. Oversized silhouettes are replacing restrictive fits Fashion overall is moving toward looser, softer shapes. Drop shoulders, oversized tees, relaxed joggers, culottes, and cargo-inspired fits are becoming wardrobe staples because they allow movement while still feeling styled.

The popularity of relaxed fits reflects changing lifestyles where people increasingly prioritise comfort across long days.

2. Utility styling is becoming mainstream Cargo pockets, zipper details, adjustable waistbands, technical fabrics, and layered styling are no longer niche streetwear trends. They’ve entered everyday wardrobes because functionality itself now feels fashionable.

People want clothing that can actually keep up with movement, weather, travel, and unpredictability.

3. Athleisure is becoming less “sporty” and more lifestyle-driven Modern athleisure doesn’t always look athletic anymore. Instead, it blends into casual wear through muted palettes, elevated basics, minimalist styling, and softer tailoring.

That’s why polos, oversized cotton tees, structured joggers, and culottes now feel just as relevant for cafés and casual offices as they do for workouts.