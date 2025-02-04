Bald is beautiful: This Indian bride embraced her alopecia, ditched wigs on her wedding day. Pics, video

US-based fashion influencer Neehar Sachdeva is challenging beauty standards and rewriting the norms with her gorgeous wedding look. The fashion influencer, who was diagnosed with alopecia, recently tied the knot with her longtime partner. For the big day, Neehar decided to ditch the wig and flaunt her bald look. Neehar Sachdeva flaunted her bald look on her wedding day.

In Indian culture, hair is often considered a sign of beauty. However, Neehar's bold move proves that beauty shouldn't be restricted inside a box of predecided definitions.

Bald is beautiful

Neehar was diagnosed with alopecia when she was only six months old. The desi content creator has been sporting the bald look for a while now, thus sending a powerful message of self-acceptance. For the unversed, alopecia is a condition in which the immune system attacks the hair follicles, resulting in hair loss. For her wedding day, she wore traditional Indian bridal attire and chose to flaunt her baldness instead of hiding it under a wig.

What did the bride wear?

The videos and pictures shared by Neehar show her walking down the aisle in a sindoori red lehenga featuring a backless blouse, a lehenga skirt, and a matching dupatta - all adorned with heavy sequin, shell, bead, crystal, and delicate thread embroidery. While the blouse features a wide plunging neckline, quarter-length sleeves, an asymmetric curved hem, and a dori tie on the back, the lehenga has a scalloped design in the hem and a layered ghera.

Neehar wore the dupatta - embroidered with heavily embroidered scallop borders - on her shoulder like a saree pallu. She also wore a see-through red veil on her head to complete the bridal attire. It cascaded on the back to form a long train. She accessorised the ensemble with gold, emerald and Kundan jewels, including a mang tika, earrings, a choker necklace, red bangles, kadhas, and gold Kaleeras.

How did the internet react?

The internet loved Neehar's move to show off her bald look on her wedding day. A comment read, “Bold and Beautiful.” Another said, “Looking stunning just out of a fairy tale.”

A user wrote, “I’m a fellow Alopecia 2025 bride and planning to go bald during my ceremony. I appreciate you for normalizing this in your love story!”