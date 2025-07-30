Barbie designers Mario Paglino and Gianni Grossi killed in Italy, tributes pour in: 'Forever shaped the world of dolls'

Mario Paglino and Gianni Grossi, renowned Barbie designers and longtime partners, died in a car accident on July 27 in Italy, as per multiple reports. The accident reportedly occurred when an 82-year-old man drove his car in the wrong direction on the A4 Turin-Milan highway, resulting in a head-on collision that claimed their lives. The Barbie team honoured the doll designers Mario after the couple died. Also read | Mattel launches Barbie for visually impaired people. It comes with cane, braille packaging The Barbie team honored doll designers Mario Paglino and Gianni Grossi after the couple died in a car accident in Italy July 27. (Instagram/ Barbie)

How did Mario Paglino and Gianni Grossi die?

Quoting Sky TG24, which is owned by Sky Italia, and the local news agency ANSA, a July 29 People report said Paglino, 52, Grossi, 55, and banker Amodio Valerio Giurni, 37, died in the crash, while another person, the wife of one of the victims, was hospitalised with serious injuries. The older man, who also died, has been identified as Egidio Ceriano, and he was thought to have travelled just over four miles (6.4 km) in the wrong lane on the highway before causing the fatal crash.

Instagram tribute by team Barbie

Confirming the news of the designers' death, in an Instagram post on July 28, ‘Barbie mourned the loss of two treasured artists whose work has forever shaped the world of dolls, saying, “Mario and Gianni, you will be missed.”

The brand wrote, “The Barbie team is heartbroken by the loss of Mario Paglino and Gianni Grossi, two treasured creators and Mattel collaborators who brought joy and artistry to the world of Barbie as Magnia2000. As passionate and talented designers and lifelong collectors, their spirit and love for the brand turned every creation they touched into a masterpiece. Beyond their remarkable talent, they shared an energy that lit up every space they entered.”

Barbie's tribute continued: “Whether leading the Italian Doll Convention in Milan or showcasing their talents and love for Barbie at doll shows all over the world, their presence brought warmth, laughter, and a sense of belonging.”

About Mario Paglino and Gianni Grossi

Paglino and Grossi founded Magia2000 in 1999, a company specialising in custom Barbie dolls inspired by pop culture and modern art. Their designs were highly sought after by collectors and fans worldwide. They designed Barbie dolls, including tributes to celebrities like Madonna, Cher, Victoria Beckham, Lady Gaga, and Sarah Jessica Parker. Paglino and Grossi received the Barbie Best Friend Award in 2016 for their outstanding contributions to the brand.