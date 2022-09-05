Beachwear trends to add to your fashion wardrobe for a stress-free but stylish summer

A tangerine swimwear has undoubtedly been summer's hottest trend in 2022 while floral and string bikinis continue to trend in 2022 alongside some of the popular colours for swimsuits or beachwear fashion that included neon, hot pink, tangerine, lime green, bright teal and fluorescent shades which are a rage among Bollywood actors, millennials and Gen Z. Soaking in the vacation vibes at the beach or poolside is about relaxed dressing that looks good and makes you feel good with a fashion style that is easy to slip on and can be worn with minimal fuss.

If you are dreaming of endless summer days by the poolside and want to start curating your new swimwear wardrobe asap or looking for the perfect attire for SPA or to make heads turn at swimming parties/tropical vacations/summer beach outing/pool day, we got you sorted with some beachwear trends to add to your fashion closet for a stress-free but stylish summer.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Alysha Vazirally, Founder of Sioli Resort Wear, suggested, “You can’t plan a trip to the beach without adding a hat to your packing list. This summer it’s all about the bucket hat – from cute straw ones, colourful tie-dye prints or a loud logomania branded style, choose one that suits your personality and enjoy the added benefit of good sun protection. Another easy addition is an oversized shirt, perfect for throwing over your swimsuit and lounging at the beach. The options in the market are endless, or better yet borrow a shirt from your significant other and make a strong androgynous fashion statement.”

She added, “If you are somebody who loves pants, the crochet and lace options are trending strong. Easy to wear even in the hottest climate, these pants are perfect to transition you straight from the ocean to your favourite beach shack for a leisurely lunch or sunset cocktails. Another classic which has evolved over the years is the beach kaftan. Available in a multitude of styles and fabrics, this is an easy trend to incorporate. Choose from a bright neon print or an intricate lace design for a modern take on an old favourite.”

Bringing her expertise to the same, Shekha Berry, Founder and Creative Director of Tizzi, revealed the following beachwear trends that are a rage this summer:

1. Swimsuits with a subtle shine/metallic sheen/ornamentation - Metallic trims are replacing ornamental jewellery for the beach. The gorgeous-sleek and minimal metallic trims on swimwear have added an extra support and jazz to basic swim silhouettes while replacing the beach accessories. They’re really practical and enhance almost everything about the style. They add an oomph to solid garments and print-blocked swimwear as well. Also they are the best replacement for the beach jewellery while being water-resistant and super chic. There are a variety of metallic trims available-from golden to silver, rose-gold and stone studded metallic trims used in different parts of the swimsuit. A bold “V” for example is being used both on the sides of a bikini bottom as well as a trim in a monokini’s bust, making it look like a minimal pendant and golden chains can be knotted with the straps of halter-neck swimsuits to make it look like a fancy neck piece. There is definitely no going back from the ornamented beachwear.

2. Sassy Monokinis - Monokinis are a replacement of out of the pool look. The famous monokini has always been around and a people-favourite but now it’s also being designed as a crossover of a bodysuit and swimsuit, making it a perfect style for the beach vacay. Most people prefer it because of it’s smart fit and almost full coverage and support; even styles with cut-outs are really comfortable and are being made in different fun colours and fabrics.The monokinis are now designed keeping in mind the fit and dual-usage-sleek in the pool that looks sassy at the bar. They can be either worn in the pool or paired with jeans, shorts, robes and kaftans as per your look. Styled with the right accessories, they can just be the perfect multi-purpose garment for swimming to lounging and beach clubbing.

3.Ruched/shirred and ready to wear swimsuits - Another term for fancy swimwear? Yes! Ruched swimwear. One of the most hands on technique for woven textiles is now being used in swimwear as a fabric manipulation technique to make it look like an extravagant and beautiful looking swimsuit which also leaves one looking fit and fab while uplifting the swimsuit’s entire look. From ruched monokinis to high waist bikini bottoms, this style is a super favourite and can be seen in a lot of designs. These styles sculpt and hide the tummy and make you look super flattering in perfect fit. What’s better than to feel beautiful and confident at the same time?

4. Gathered ready-to-wear sarongs - This resort wear style is a personal favourite as it is both functional and fashionable at the same time. You now don’t have to figure out a way to tie your sarong but just pull it up and zip it! It’s as easy as that. A cover-up for your latest swimsuit and a perfect match to your mood, the ready-to-wear sarongs are super fluid and are trending-selling among all beach lovers like pancakes. Almost everyone wants one. They are being designed in both solids and fancy prints and sometimes ornamented with fancy metal golden trims or sleek silken tassles. They are easy, gorgeous and again a great outfit for out-of-the-pool look. Luxe holiday stays is what they are made for, where you can just get out of the pool, wear it and walk around the beach feeling like a diva.