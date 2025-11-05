Beat winter dryness and flakiness with these 8 top-selling body lotions for dry skin on Amazon
Published on: Nov 05, 2025 11:00 am IST
Over 40,000 units of a single brand of body lotion were sold on Amazon last month. Here are the top 8 top-sellers you may consider buying.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
NIVEA Nourishing Body Milk 600ml Body Lotion with Hyaluronic Acid | 72Hr Hydration | Deep Moisture Care for Very Dry Skin | Enriched with Almond Oil | Smooth, Radiant & Healthy Looking Skin Care View Details
|
₹336
|
|
|
Parachute Advansed Deep Nourish Body Lotion for Women & Men, Dry Skin, 400ml | Pure Coconut Milk, 100% Natural, 72h Moisturisation View Details
|
₹140
|
|
|
Vaseline Cocoa Glow Serum In Lotion, 400 ml | 100% Pure Cocoa & Shea Butter for Glowing & Soft Skin View Details
|
₹247
|
|
|
Plum BodyLovin Vanilla Caramello Body Lotion | Cocoa Butter & Vitamin B5 for Deep Moisturization | Non-Greasy | Soft & Glowing Skin | for Dry to Very Dry Skin | Warm & Cozy Vanilla Fragrance - 400ml View Details
|
₹356
|
|
|
Joy Honey & Almonds Advanced Nourishing Lightweight Winter Body Lotion 750ml | Enriched With Shea Butter | Natural Sunscreen Filters | Suitable for Normal to Dry Skin View Details
|
₹325
|
|
|
Dr. Reddys Venusia Max Intensive Moisturizing Lotion | Dermatologist Recommended | Clinically Proven, Long-Lasting Moisturization | For Normal to Very Dry Skin | Cocoa Butter, Shea Butter, Mango Butter and Aloe Butter | 300 g. View Details
|
₹615
|
|
|
CeraVe Moisturizing Lotion For Dry Skin (473ml) - Formulated With 3 Essential Ceramides And Hyaluronic Acid | Non-Comedogenic, Oil Free And Fragrance-Free Body Lotion View Details
|
₹1,488
|
|
|
Yardley London English Rose Moisturizing Body Lotion With Germ Shield| Infused With Rose & Geranium Oil| Daily Use Hand & Body Lotion With Vitamin C & B3 For Women| 400ml View Details
|
₹216
|
|
