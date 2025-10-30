Hot-selling lipsticks: 10 most-bought brands on Amazon that may be worth trying
Published on: Oct 30, 2025 11:27 am IST
Do you know Amazon sold over 7,000 lipsticks of one particular brand in the last month? Check out which were the most sold lipstick brands of the month.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Maybelline New York Color Sensational Creamy Matte Lipstick lasts up to 12 Hours, Hydrate Lips, Rich Creamy Lipstick with Shea Butter, Available in 42 Shades - 657 Nude Nuance, 3.9g View Details
|
₹173
|
|
|
FACESCANADA Comfy Matte Wow Liquid Lipstick - Cocoa Crush 07, 3.8Ml | One Swipe Application | Highly Pigmented | Comfortable Wear | Glides Smoothly | Long Lasting | Transferproof View Details
|
₹239
|
|
|
RENEE Madness Ph Lipstick | Black Lipstick With Glossy Pink Payoff| Long Lasting Nourishment, Enriched With Vitamin E & Jojoba Oil| Vegan & Paraben Free | 3gm View Details
|
₹379
|
|
|
Elle 18 Lit Lip, Matte Finish, Nutty Latte, 16 hrs Long Lasting Liquid Lipstick, Smudge and Transfer Proof Lipstick, One-stroke application, Quick Drying | 5.6 ml View Details
|
₹100
|
|
|
MARS Matte Box Set of 3 Lipsticks for Women | Long-Lasting | Smooth Finish | Moisturising | One Swipe Pigmentation (3x3.2 gm) (02-Peaches & Nudes) View Details
|
₹348
|
|
|
Just Herbs Ayurvedic Lipstick Micro-mini Kit | Kit of 8 Matte Lipsticks | Long-lasting | Weightless | Ayurvedic Formula | Travel-friendly - 9.6g View Details
|
₹221
|
|
|
L’Oreal Paris Infallible Matte Resistance Liquid Lipstick- 635 Worth It Medium, 5ml View Details
|
₹639
|
|
|
Swiss Beauty Pure Matte Creamy Lipstick | Non-drying, Highly pigmented Lipstick | Shade- Hazelnut, 3.8gm| View Details
|
₹206
|
|
|
Lakme Forever Matte Lipstick, Waterproof, Non Drying, Creamy Matte Bullet Lipstick Made With French Rose Oil Extracts, Burgundy Bloom, 4.5g View Details
|
₹243
|
|
|
SUGAR Cosmetics Glide Peptide Serum Lipstick with Hyaluronic Acid & Vitamin E | Velvet Matte Finish | Long Lasting & Pigmented | 1 Swipe Full Coverage | 4.2gm - 06 Moscow Mulberry View Details
|
₹439
|
|
