Every lady has a love affair with her favourite lipstick shade or brand. And this has led us to wonder which lipstick shades or brands are the most loved. This led us to start scrolling e-commerce platform Amazon India. To our surprise, lipsticks sold like hot cakes in the month prior to October 30, 2025. It sold more than 7,000 lipstick of a renowned brand! When we looked into it further, we found out the 10 lipstick shades or brands with high sales. If you are looking for popular lipsticks, this shortlist may help you make a wiser choice. Users have praised the lipstick for its affordability and hydration, but have raised questions about its promise of 12-hour long stay. Check out which lipsticks were the most sold on Amazon last month(Pexels)

The winner of this ‘most sold on Amazon’ list is Maybelline New York Color Sensational Creamy Matte Lipstick. With over 7,000 units sold on Amazon last month, this lipstick delivers a neutral colour with a smooth, velvety texture. Infused with nourishing honey nectar, it keeps lips soft, hydrated, and comfortable all day. Its lightweight, non-drying formula offers intense pigmentation in one swipe.

With over 6,000 units sold in the last month, FACESCANADA Comfy Matte Wow Liquid Lipstick is second on the list. It combines intense colour payoff with a feather-light feel. According to users, its soft matte finish feels comfortable for hours without drying or cracking. Enriched with nourishing ingredients, it keeps lips smooth and hydrated. This lipstick is transfer-proof, smudge-proof and ensures long wear from morning to night. This beautiful lipstick is perfect for everyday use or special occasions, redefining effortless glam.

Weren't we all surprised for once when RENEE launched its Madness pH Lipstick that looks black, but transforms into a unique pink shade once you apply it? Yes, that's the one that's selling well! With more than 4,000 pieces getting grabbed, this lipstick seems to have its own dedicated fanbase. The USP of this lipstick is that it changes into the pink tone basis of your lips’ pH level. Users say that they love it's super smooth formula, and it's lightweight nature and the custom colour that enhances your natural beauty. Enriched with nourishing oils, it keeps lips soft, smooth, and hydrated.

Affordable yet richly pigmented, Elle 18 Lit Lip Matte Finish Liquid Lipstick in Nutty Latte ranks fourth on the list, with over 3,000 users buying it last month. This lipstick offers 16-hour long wear with rich, full coverage. Its ultra-light formula glides effortlessly, giving a smooth matte finish that feels comfortable all day. According to users, this lipstick is infused with nourishing oils that prevent dryness and keep lips soft. They also love the fact that it suits all skin tones and is perfect for office, college, or parties.

MARS Matte Box Set of 3 Lipsticks brings three stunning matte shades in one pack for every mood and occasion. And with more than 2,000 units sold, this lipstick ranks fifth in the list. Each of these lipsticks promises to deliver intense colour payoff with a smooth, velvety texture that feels light and comfortable. Users say that it has a long-lasting, transfer-proof formula that ensure your look stays flawless all day. Easy to glide and rich in pigment, these creamy matte lipsticks keep your lips soft and hydrated. This one is also perfect for gifting or building your daily makeup kit.

The love and trust of over 2,000 Amazon users made Just Herbs Ayurvedic Lipstick Micro-mini Kit take the fifth slot in our list. It offers a collection of herbal, toxin-free lipsticks enriched with ghee, sesame oil, and other natural ingredients. These mini lipsticks provide vibrant colours with deep hydration and nourishment. The Ayurvedic formula promises to ensure safe, chemical-free wear suitable for all skin types. What's cute about it? Users say that it is compact and travel-friendly, while still letting you try multiple shades.

L’Oréal Paris Infallible Matte Resistance Liquid Lipstick also saw over 2,000 units get sold. This lipstick claims to deliver high-impact colour that lasts up to 16 hours. Its lightweight, non-sticky formula glides smoothly and sets into a comfortable matte finish. Enriched with hyaluronic acid, it aims to keep lips soft and hydrated while resisting smudging and fading. As it comes with a precision applicator, users feel, it just makes gliding the lipstick easy. This lipstick also ensures perfect definition with every swipe. They also feel that this lipstick is ideal for long days, parties, and events, offering bold, transfer-proof wear with a luxurious, soft-matte feel.

With over 1000 women's love, the Swiss Beauty Pure Matte Creamy Lipstick is yet another lipstick shade that made it to the list. This lipstick delivers rich colour payoff in a comfortable, creamy-matte finish. Designed to cater to Indian skin tones, it offers highly pigmented shades in a formula that combines matte sophistication with every day wearability. Users love the lipstick's colour quality, with one noting it suits any skin tone. However, there are mixed reviews about it becoming dry after a few hours.

Lakme Forever Matte Lipstick has made it to the list because of 900-plus units being sold last month on Amazon. As per the users, this lipstick offers intense colour payoff with a waterproof, non-drying formula. Its creamy matte texture glides effortlessly, keeping lips soft, smooth, and hydrated. Designed for all-day comfort, it stays put without cracking or fading. The bullet packaging ensures easy application and precision. Whether it’s for office wear or festive looks, Lakme Forever Matte enhances your beauty with bold, lasting colour that feels as good as it looks.

Last but not the least, SUGAR Cosmetics Glide Peptide Serum Lipstick takes the slot though on tenth but with over 700 lovers. Infused with peptides and nourishing oils, it smooths, hydrates, and plumps lips instantly. The creamy matte finish delivers rich colour payoff that lasts for hours is what users loved the most about it, that too, without drying. Its ultra-sweep texture ensures effortless application and comfort. This lipstick enhances your pout with a soft, satin-matte sheen and skincare-powered hydration that keeps lips healthy and vibrant.

FAQ for lipsticks What is the best way to choose a lipstick shade for my skin tone? Choose lipstick shades that complement your undertone: Cool undertones: Go for pinks, mauves, or berry shades. Warm undertones: Try corals, oranges, or brick reds. Neutral undertones: You can wear almost any shade!

What is the difference between matte, satin, and glossy lipsticks? Matte: Long-lasting, non-shiny finish, ideal for bold looks. Satin: Smooth texture with a slight sheen, comfortable to wear daily. Glossy: Adds shine and moisture, perfect for plump, hydrated-looking lips.

How can I make my lipstick last longer? Exfoliate your lips to remove dry skin. Apply a lip balm, then blot with tissue. Use a lip liner to outline and fill in the lips. Apply lipstick, blot, and reapply for long-lasting colour.

What’s the difference between liquid lipstick and bullet lipstick? Liquid lipstick: Provides intense pigmentation and a long-lasting matte finish. Bullet lipstick: Easier to apply, often more moisturizing and ideal for daily use.

