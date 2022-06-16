Benefits of Get Set Glow medi-facial: Dermat shares insights

Medi-facials are medical grade facials done in order to deeply cleanse, nourish and exfoliate the skin. They are different from salon facial treatments as they are mostly done in the superficial layers of the skin. Medi-facial focus more on nurturing the skin and making it glow and healthy. Medi-facial also comes with a range of health benefits. It helps in tightening and moisturising the skin and relaxing the mood by driving stress away. It also helps in reducing ageing signs and smoothening the texture of the skin. Medi-facial also comes with anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial properties which helps in exfoliation. In the recent times, get set glow medi-facial is making all the noise in the skincare domain.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ: Quick facts about laser hair removal, as revealed by doctors

Speaking to HT Lifestyle, Dr Nivedita Dadu, Dermatologist, Founder and Chairman, Dadu Medical Center said, “This modern medi-facial is beneficial to resurface and exfoliate the skin. Not only this, but it also helps to remove dead skin cells that get accumulated over time in the skin. The treatment efficiently provides mild exfoliating effects. Exfoliation which is done under this treatment is beneficial to remove all sorts of impurities or dead skin from the skin. Get set glow facial gives you refreshing, luminous, and younger-looking skin.”

She further pointed out the health benefits of get set glow medi-facial; they are as follows:

Skin complexion: Get set glow facial helps to enhance skin complexion. The mild exfoliation used in this facial boost the circulation of the blood in the skin.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shedding dead cells: It helps in creating newer cells and shedding off dead cells.

Rejuvenation: It helps to rejuvenate the skin. It helps to increase the blood circulation, thus helps in the renewal of the skin cells. Get Set Glow medi-facial uses a combination of different types of enzymes, vitamins and other essential ingredients that help the skin to rejuvenate.

Hydration: This medi-facial helps to give hydration to the skin.

Unclog pores: The Get Set Glow facial unclogs the skin pores and cleans them. The unclog skin pores can cause many skin issues. We should always keep our skin pores clean, dirt and oil free is crucial to heal fragile skin.

Shield the skin from harm: It helps to reduce the buildup on skin due to environmental factors resulting in uneven skin texture and skin tone.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

All skin types: This medi-facial can be customized for all skin types such as oily, dry, or combination skin. This treatment is for every skin type and especially great for people who are suffering with skin problems such as age spots, acne spots, uneven tone of skin.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON